Enem 2021: see the unofficial feedback for the 1st day of the test – News

Professors of the Anglo Leonardo da Vinci course resolve the issues of the first day of Enem 2021. The template below is unofficial. The official Enem feedback will be released by Inep after the second day of competitions, which will be next Sunday (27).

what fell on the test

The test on the first day of Enem (National High School Exam) had a question that used an excerpt from the song Brave New Cattle, by composer Zé Ramalho, as well as questions about the environment and indigenous culture, and a cartoon by Henfil. Candidates have until 7:00 pm this Sunday (21) to answer 90 questions on languages ​​and human sciences, and produce an essay based on the theme “Invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil”.

See the comments about the test made by professor Wagner Venceslau, coordinator of Anglo Leonardo da Vinci:

General comment: “The Enem test in 2021 highlighted sociology’s own knowledge. The style of the test continued the previous ones, as it was thematic. Issues such as mass incarceration, cultural heritage, social inequality, labor relations and the indigenous issue had highlight. It would be necessary for the student to have mastery of Citizenship, Democracy, Cultural Diversity and Multidimensional Inequality. Bearing these categories in mind, we can infer that the test required diversity of repertoire and mastery of concepts that are worked throughout high school and that have already are foreseen in the Common National Curriculum Base, but, in general, it was an average test”.

Languages ​​and Codes: “Despite speculation, this year’s test kept its critical-reflective character, addressing issues such as racism, holocaust, water crisis and linguistic variation. There was, however, a predominance of questions about argumentative and structural strategies in the text, to the detriment of issues based on discursive-ideological analyses. The proposition of reading and interpreting different textual genres was also maintained”.

human sciences: “The questions of Philosophy demanded a lot of attention from the student, especially to the commands of the questions. The themes were varied, there were questions from more traditional philosophers, who reappeared in the test, such as Socrates, Descartes and Nietzsche; and, they also asked for interpretative questions that they required good vocabulary and knowledge of the history of philosophy.”

“Different from the previous year, the 2021 Enem presented Geography issues with a strong concentration in the area of ​​Human Geography. With a predominance of texts, interpretation was decisive for the resolution by the students. Note the low number of questions involving themes pertaining to Physical Geography and issues related to environmental problems.”

“In matters of History, there was a lot of interpretation of texts, few images and no graphics. Questions about the History of Brazil predominated, with emphasis on themes related to slavery and the Vargas era. In General History, the absence of questions from the Contemporary Period and the issues of the Middle Ages predominate.”