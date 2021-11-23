Enem ‘still’ had ‘a question of ideology’, says Bolsonaro on accusations of interfering with the test

President spoke with supporters on Monday morning and criticized past actions of the Ministry of Education

This Monday morning, 22, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), when talking to supporters on the playpen at the Planalto Palace, denied that there was any interference in the preparation of the National High School Exam (Enem) and defended the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, of the accusations he has been receiving about the issue. Bolsonaro stated that, if Ribeiro and he could interfere, they would not have had ‘ideology’ issues in last Sunday’s 21st test. “They are accusing Minister Milton [Ribeiro] of having interfered in the preparation of the evidence. If he had this ability and I would, there would be no question of ideology in this Enem now, which he still had”, said Bolsonaro, without specifying which issues he was referring to.

Recalling a question that dealt with linguistic variety in a past test of the exam, which used slang common among transvestites as an example, the president said that the elaboration of the Enem has been changing little by little and that questions of this type were no longer present in last Sunday’s test. , 21. “You are obligated to leverage the database from previous years. Now, can you change? It’s already changing! You haven’t seen the language of such type of people with such a profile anymore, it doesn’t exist there. The language, what the guy does behind closed doors, is his problem. Now, it doesn’t have that anymore, the neutral language I don’t know, it doesn’t have anymore”, he pointed out.

Jair Bolsonaro also criticized the legacy of the former education minister of the PT governments of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, between 2005 and 2012, Fernando Haddad (PT). “Haddad was 12 years at the helm of the Ministry of Education, he put Paulo Freire in, all those cowardices at school. He left something ‘fantastic’, which we can’t get worse in education, in the Pisa test [Programa Internacional de Avaliação de Estudantes] we are the last place. So, Haddad’s advantage: he left us an education that we can’t get worse”, he accused.