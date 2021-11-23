English discovers secret passage behind bookshelf in 500-year-old house

Real estate developer Freddy Goodall discovered a secret passageway behind a bookcase in his 500-year-old home in Brighton, England, reminiscent of typical thriller scenes.

The moment when the Englishman ventured into the mysterious installation was recorded on video and attracted attention on social media. Goodall reported that he was looking at an 1870 photograph of a room on the property, which his family had owned for 30 years, when he noticed that a door in the home’s library could no longer be seen.

“I looked for this door, but I couldn’t see anything at first, so I realized it was hidden behind a bookcase,” Goodall told the New York Post. “Eventually, behind one of the books, I found a hole that led to the hidden room.”

After removing the books from the shelves, removing the screws from the wood panel, and lifting it, the real estate developer found a dark, empty room behind the fireplace. The secret passage led to underground rooms, with a staircase in one of the tunnels and a large room on the upper floor, full of cobwebs, dust and a nest of wasps.

Another passage he found leads to a basement, two other secret rooms, another hallway with stairs and several tunnels, which would have been used by employees to facilitate access to other parts of the property.

At the site, Goodall came across other tunnels that connect not only to the house, but also to other structures outside Brighton. And he also found a safe containing ancient books, letters, and other artifacts.

“The tickets go from one end of the house to the other,” Goodall told the Zenger news agency. “When the passages were in use, I believe there were a few miles underground running to nearby buildings and a church.”

Goodall also says that on the brick walls of the unknown facilities there were still names and dates written in chalk that were difficult to understand. And inside the old safe were several books, including a volume dated 1848 that detailed the history of the house. With a group of friends he also retrieved a letter written by Spencer Compton, Marquess of Northampton, when he visited the house in 1837, and a floorboard signed by George Stewart, Earl of Galloway, in 1807.

During the early 1900s, the property served as an educational institution. Goodall believes that some of the school’s students entered the tunnels after seeing graffiti, schoolbooks and desks at different points in the underground network.

“I found a lot of names inscribed on the wall that looked like schoolchildren moving around there,” he told Zenger.

Goodall has stated that he intends to continue exploring the tunnels and rooms in hopes of learning more about their usefulness and finding additional artifacts. He has no plans to alter the passage and previously hidden areas that now serve as a journey back into the past.