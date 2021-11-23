Eternos leads the Brazilian box office for the 3rd week, beating the re-release of Harry Potter

eternal managed to record its third week at the top of the national box office, narrowly beating the re-release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Marvel feature grossed BRL 6.92 million, a little more than BRL 200,000 more than the first movie by the little wizard.
The relaunch of The philosopher’s Stone took place to celebrate 20 years of the saga in theaters. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film easily hit this week’s big premiere, Ghostbusters: Beyond, which registered R$3.1 million at the box office and took 3rd place.
The other two premieres this time were Last night in Soho, which appeared in 7th place in the ranking with R$431,000; and The French Chronicle, registering the 9th position with R$ 242 thousand.
Check out the complete top 10 below:
1
1
the Eternals
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 6.92
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 56.8
Public in Brazil
320,000
Box office World
$336.1
two
two
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 6.68
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 6.68
Public in Brazil
322000
Box office World
$1012.0
3
3
Ghostbusters: Beyond
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 3.1
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 3.1
Public in Brazil
167000
Box office World
$60.0
4
4
Venom: Time of Carnage
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 0,736
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 65.86
Public in Brazil
3900000
Box office World
$454.7
5
5
The Addams Family 2
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 0.694
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 10.9
Public in Brazil
673000
Box office World
$110.8
6
6
marighella
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 0.686
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 5.25
Public in Brazil
268000
7
7
Last night in Soho
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 0.431
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.431
Box office World
$19.5
8
8
Dune
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 0.255
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 16.0
Public in Brazil
810000
Box office World
$367.0
9
9
The French Chronicle
Box office
November 18th to 21st
R$0.242
Box office
Total Brazil
R$0.242
Box office World
$28.0
10
10
God Is Not Dead – The Next Chapter
Box office
November 18th to 21st
BRL 0.196
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 1.11
*Data in millions Source: Comscore