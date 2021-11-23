Eternos leads the Brazilian box office for the 3rd week, beating the re-release of Harry Potter

eternal managed to record its third week at the top of the national box office, narrowly beating the re-release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Marvel feature grossed BRL 6.92 million, a little more than BRL 200,000 more than the first movie by the little wizard.

The relaunch of The philosopher’s Stone took place to celebrate 20 years of the saga in theaters. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film easily hit this week’s big premiere, Ghostbusters: Beyond, which registered R$3.1 million at the box office and took 3rd place.

The other two premieres this time were Last night in Soho, which appeared in 7th place in the ranking with R$431,000; and The French Chronicle, registering the 9th position with R$ 242 thousand.



Check out the complete top 10 below: