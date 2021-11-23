Eternos leads the Brazilian box office for the 3rd week, beating the re-release of Harry Potter

by

eternal managed to record its third week at the top of the national box office, narrowly beating the re-release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Marvel feature grossed BRL 6.92 million, a little more than BRL 200,000 more than the first movie by the little wizard.

The relaunch of The philosopher’s Stone took place to celebrate 20 years of the saga in theaters. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film easily hit this week’s big premiere, Ghostbusters: Beyond, which registered R$3.1 million at the box office and took 3rd place.

The other two premieres this time were Last night in Soho, which appeared in 7th place in the ranking with R$431,000; and The French Chronicle, registering the 9th position with R$ 242 thousand.

Check out the complete top 10 below:

Box office

November 18th to 21st

1

1

the Eternals

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 6.92

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 56.8

Public in Brazil

320,000

Box office World

$336.1

two

two

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 6.68

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 6.68

Public in Brazil

322000

Box office World

$1012.0

3

3

Ghostbusters: Beyond

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 3.1

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 3.1

Public in Brazil

167000

Box office World

$60.0

4

4

Venom: Time of Carnage

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 0,736

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 65.86

Public in Brazil

3900000

Box office World

$454.7

5

5

The Addams Family 2

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 0.694

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 10.9

Public in Brazil

673000

Box office World

$110.8

6

6

marighella

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 0.686

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 5.25

Public in Brazil

268000

7

7

Last night in Soho

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 0.431

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.431

Box office World

$19.5

8

8

Dune

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 0.255

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 16.0

Public in Brazil

810000

Box office World

$367.0

9

9

The French Chronicle

Box office

November 18th to 21st

R$0.242

Box office

Total Brazil

R$0.242

Box office World

$28.0

10

10

God Is Not Dead – The Next Chapter

Box office

November 18th to 21st

BRL 0.196

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 1.11

*Data in millions Source: Comscore