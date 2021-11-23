Everton Ribeiro extols ‘AeroFla’ of the rubro-negroes: ‘Very exciting’ | Flamengo

Flamengo fans go to the Vulture’s Nest to say goodbye to the team before heading south.Reginaldo Pepper

last fridayThe, Flamengo fans prepared an “AeroFla” to say goodbye to the team, which traveled to Porto Alegre – and from there will go directly to Montevideo, where they dispute the Libertadores final. In an interview with Fla TV, Everton Ribeiro, who was already on the team in 2019, recalled that year’s AeroFla – before the decision against River Plate – and exalted the energy of the Nation.

– It was sensational. We had already experienced this in 2019. And we can see how it was bigger, right? How the fans’ love for this mantle grew is incredible, it infects everyone. Some players were passing by for the first time, so it was also cool to see them watching this crowd, hugging the team, taking us… It was exciting. I kept thanking God for being able to live this moment once again because that’s what motivates us.

During AeroFla, some fans boarded the bus that took the delegation to Galeão and even talked to the players through the “window”. The midfielder recalled that moment with joy and revealed that the group had fun.

– When we see that madness of getting on the bus, we laugh a lot. Inside, we start screaming. One would go up, soon another one would go up… Message and photo arrives, and when we see it, there are 50 heads on top of the bus. So it was very exciting. We know that not everyone can be with us in Montevideo, but only for the Nation to be with us there on the bus… We know they are cheering and bringing positive energy to the grand final.

Before the grand final, however, Flamengo still has one more commitment to the Brazilian Championship. Renato Gaúcho’s team is going to the field this Tuesday, at 9 pm, to face Grêmio, at Arena do Grêmio. The match is valid for the second round and will have real-time transmission of LANCE!.