Exhausted, Nanda Costa appears in a photo shared by Lan Lanh

the actress and singer Lanh used their social media this Sunday, November 21st, to share with fans a very cute moment. That’s because the famous woman registered her wife’s sleep, Nanda Costa who fell apart after spending hours taking care of their twin daughters.

Thus, through Instagram, Lan Lanh showed a little bit of her and his wife’s motherhood routine, with their twin daughters Kim and Tiê, who have just turned a month. However, on the web, the famous shared a record where Nanda Costa appears sleeping.

“Sunday was very lively, Tiê already put Nanda to sleep. Kim is already doing the same to me. Thank you for everyone’s affection with our family. Good night!” she wrote in the caption.

More about Nanda Costa’s article

Thus, this Saturday afternoon, the actress shared a beautiful text with fans, commenting on the birth of her daughters. The famous revealed that the birth turned out to be difficult due to high blood pressure. After many hours of delivery, she needed to go to the ICU.

“Tiê arrived weighing 2.22 kilos and went to his room with us. Kim, on the other hand, needed to gain weight and went to the ICU. As for me, I was hospitalized for a week to control the pressure and recover. I was born a mother in fright and ‘suffering in heaven’ has never made so much sense,” she said.

“I had to divide myself between a room, ICU and passages through the lactation to draw milk and feed little Kim, who weighed 1.6 kilos. But the hospital/maternity hospital is under construction and, two days after the birth, between these comings and goings, I was trapped in the elevator, which increased my pressure even more and boosted my puerperium. But, Tiê and I were discharged 5 days after delivery. Kim would only be discharged when he reached at least 2 kilos”, he said.