Experts say that ICMS energy reduction should be done on a case-by-case basis

× Photo: Marcos Santos/USP Images

Experts heard by the antagonist they claim that the decision of the Supreme Court for the impossibility of differentiated rates on telecommunications and energy services was good, but the STF must assess when it starts to apply. In addition, a case-by-case analysis of the product must be carried out.

As we reported, the plenary of the Supreme Court formed a majority of the votes necessary to prevent the charging of higher ICMS rates on energy supply and telecommunications. This decision is considered a fiscal bomb for the states and an estimated R$ 26.7 billion in losses per year are estimated.

The ministers understand that states must charge the 17% rate, which is generally applied by governments. That is, below what is currently charged for energy and telecommunications, around 25%.

According to the tax specialist Paulo Octtávio Calhao, was a good decision, especially for companies operating in the telecommunications segment.

“Different from the IPI, in which the Federal Constitution establishes that the tax ‘will be selective’, for ICMS, the constitutional text provides that the tax ‘may be selective, depending on the essential nature of the goods and services”. As a result, historically, the states have always interpreted the constitutional text as if the ICMS selectivity were a mere faculty, that is, it would be up to the ordinary legislator – in the context of its legislative competence – to define ICMS rates, which could (or not ) observe the principle of selectivity”, it says.

Thus, according to the lawyer, for economic reasons, many states started to establish ICMS rates that sometimes “even surpassed the tax burden on superfluous products, normally covering goods such as cigarettes, weapons and ammunition , perfumes, boats, among others.”

“The STF must modulate the effects of its decision, making the practical effects in relation to the states to only appear from the beginning of the next financial year. However, considering that we have few companies that effectively provide telecommunications services, it is very likely that all of them already have lawsuits questioning the unconstitutionality of rates that exceed the basic rates.” claims.

For floor, most likely, the states tend to use other mechanisms to avoid the effective refund of the tax charged in excess over the years, by requiring – for the purpose of refunding the tax undue – the formal authorization of the recipients (final consumers), as established by the article 166 of the National Tax Code.

“In our opinion, in practice, this requirement tends to make it impossible to refund the tax referring to past periods, and this issue should be reconsidered and resolved by the Judiciary Branch, which could take many years. In practice, therefore, there is a great risk of taxpayers “winning and not taking” in relation to the amounts paid in excess over all these years, with the decision only having practical effects, in terms of cost/price reduction for telecommunications companies in relation to future installments”, it says.

to the tax expert Bruno Teixeira, what the Supreme is bringing in this judgment is that once the state chooses selectivity, it has to observe it.

“And to observe selectivity is to tax in a less onerous way those goods that are most essential to human life and to people as a whole. This case specifically, I go into the second point, it talks about electrical energy and selectivity of communication. But it opens the way for many other products, services or goods taxed by ICMS, so that they can also be discussed. An example is oil. We have an ongoing discussion about the price of gasoline and the value of the ICMS that makes up the price of gasoline. Typically, states heavily tax fuel and petroleum products. There are also cases of medications”, it says.

In addition, according to Teixeira, a case-by-case analysis of the product must be carried out and the magistrate convinced of its essentiality.

“The third point concerns the effects of the judgment on taxpayers and states. In fact, you have a tax that is quite charged for some products or services, as I mentioned here. With the judgment of the Supreme, the rule changes. The case impacts both the cost of these goods and services to taxpayers, as well as the state revenue. In addition, States must return amounts unduly paid to taxpayers.” it says.

