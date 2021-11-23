Extra chain hypermarkets sell off stock; discounts reach 50%

With the closure of activities throughout Brazil, establishments of Extra hypermarket network are performing a great clearance sale in products of the category of Electro, Bazaar and Textile. The settlement takes place in all more than 100 units from the network, with discounts of up to 50%.

The items are being gradually liquidated until the units are completely demobilized. Special payment conditions were also announced by the network in order to attract the greatest number of consumers. Purchases over BRL 500 in products in the Eletro category can be paid in up to 30 interest-free installments on Extra cards.

Gardening accessories, stationery, tools in general, automotive accessories, childcare and fashion items can be found at discounts of up to 40%.

The closing of 71 Extra hypermarkets was announced in October by Grupo Pão de Açúcar, which owns the brand. Assaí Atacadista chain stores will operate in the spaces.

The Extra brand will continue to serve its customers nationwide through more than 300 points of sale in the Mercado Extra and Mini Extra networks, in addition to the e-commerce ClubeExtra.com.br and the Clube Extra app.

