Famous viral video boy dies at age six

The little Antwain Fowler, known for starring in a viral video that now has nearly 25 million views on YouTube alone, died at age six. The boy was battling a disease called autoimmune enteropathy. The news was revealed by the boy’s mother, China, on social networks. Through an Instagram post, she mourned her son’s death.

“The pain in my chest is like no other. Why God!!!! Never in a million years. My heart is out of my chest,” he wrote. Antwain was diagnosed with the disease when he was just one year old.

During this time, the boy’s mother shared the child’s treatment sessions. On one of these occasions, in the video that went viral, the boy appears irritated in the car seat asking “where are we going to eat?”.

In recent months, Antwain appeared on their social networks in a hospital bed treating the disease. A kitty was created to raise funds to help pay for the boy’s treatment and funeral.

Cause of death of actor at age 28 remains mysterious

Joey Morgan, actor of hits like O Campamento de Juventude (2018), Flower of Youth (2017), Compadres (2016) and How to Survive a Zombie Attack (2015), died at the age of 28. Despite the death shocking Hollywood, in the United States, due to the artist’s burgeoning career, the cause of the young person’s death remains a mystery, as the reason was not revealed by Joey’s family. The news of the actor’s death was confirmed by the artist’s manager to The Hollywood Reporter website.

“It was a shock and left everyone who loved him devastated. We will miss him a lot. We hope that everyone understands how difficult this is all for their loved ones and we ask that boundaries be respected so that the mourning is private,” said the agent.

On social media, director Christopher Landon, responsible for How to Survive a Zombie Attack, lamented the actor’s death. “Joey Morgan came into my life almost 9 years ago when we recorded ‘How to Survive’. He was his, funny, smart and sensitive. When the cameras turned on he was magnetic. He died today and I’m heartbroken. It’s an honor to have met him,” lamented the filmmaker.