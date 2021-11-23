Fantástico grows up with Maju Coutinho; Zig Zag Arena breathes after 4th place last week

the debut of Maju Coutinho as the main presenter of the Fantastic did good to the Show da Vida audience this Sunday (21).

On the air from 20:30 to 23:31, the journalist, who was also led by Poliana Abritta and counted on Alex Escobar in the Goals of the Round, he scored 18.3 points, with a peak of 21.6 and a share (number of televisions on) of 30%, compared to 8.7 by Record, 7.4 by SBT, 2.9 by Band, 2 .1 from RedeTV!, 0.6 from TV Gazeta and 0.3 from TV Cultura.

Before, the classic between Corinthians and Saints, valid for the Campeonato Brasileiro, yielded the largest audience on Sunday to Globo, with an average of 19.6 points, 22.8 peak and 36% share, against 7.3 for Record, 6.3 for SBT, 1.1 from TV Cultura, 0.8 from Band, 0.2 from TV Gazeta and 0.1 from RedeTV!.

After ranking fourth for a few minutes last week, the Zig Zag Arena recovered despite the timid performance. the attraction of Fernanda Gentil guaranteed 9.8 points of average with a peak of 13.8 and share of 20.7%, compared to 8.2 for SBT, 5.3 for Record, 2.1 for Band, 0.6 for TV Cultura, 0.2 of RedeTV! and 0.1 from TV Gazeta.

Throughout the entire Sunday, Globo also aired the Santa Missa em Seu Lar (4.6), Antena Paulista (5.7), Small Businesses & Large Businesses (7.4), Globo Rural (10.4), Auto Esporte (8.8), Spectacular Sport (7.1), Maximum Temperature with the film Pantera Negra (10.7), Domingão with Huck (14.6), Sunday Maior with Hunt for the President (9.3), Cinemaço with O Sequestration of Metro 123 (6.4) and Owl with Everything We Learn Together (3.6).

Each point is equivalent to 76,500 households in Greater São Paulo.