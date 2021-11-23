fastest aspirated car of the brand

Ferrari has unveiled a new vehicle from its special lineup of supercars, called the “Icona”. The model is the Ferrari Daytona SP3 – named in this way in honor of the manufacturer’s achievements in the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, when its three cars finished first, second and third.

The vehicle comes with the Ferrari 812 Superfast’s 6.5-liter aspirated V12, but produces more power, reaching 840 hp – thus becoming the strongest aspirated street Ferrari available. Torque reaches 71.0 kgfm with a seven-speed transmission and double clutch.

These values ​​make the model go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

Image: Disclosure

Most of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is made of carbon fiber, which made the manufacturer say it hasn’t produced a street vehicle like this since LaFerrari.

Image: Disclosure

With a vintage design, the model is clearly inspired by old Ferrari race cars made for endurance. The interior is also inspired by motorsport, with the seats molded into the chassis and a very low seating position. Pedals and steering wheel adjust so drivers of varying heights can fit comfortably.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3’s functions are controlled by a 16-inch screen inside the vehicle.

