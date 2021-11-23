Fátima Bernardes returns to the Meeting and opens the game about difficult recovery from surgery · TV News

Away from the Meeting since October 8, Fátima Bernardes is back on the morning program after undergoing surgery to correct a torn tendon in her shoulder. “We go out for surgery and imagine a time [de recuperação], but it is difficult saw? It’s not soft, it’s complicated. It took six weeks,” commented the presenter on Monday’s program (22).

To a standing ovation from the audience, she gave details about her recovery and said she thought she would be ready to go back to work well sooner, in as little as four weeks. “I spent four weeks only with a sling and I can’t move. It’s ice and a sling. Tomorrow it will be two weeks since I started moving my arm,” he explained.

During the leave, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares took charge of the Meeting, but they stayed two weeks longer than initially expected. After the surgery, Fátima had a flu, which probably delayed the post-operative process even further.

The full movement of the right arm is still not fully recovered, and the journalist has been undergoing physical therapy to strengthen and re-educate the shoulder. “I’m evolving. There are a series of exercises that I have to do, and last week I started a series of activities in the water”, said the communicator while showing images of the recovery on the screen.

“Everyone tells me that everything is going very well, we get anxious. The surgeon and the physiotherapists say: ‘Fatima, it’s very good for 15 days.’

Afterwards, she was presented with flowers delivered by André Curvello, who was also out of the attraction since his colleague’s departure. “I know you love flowers, so I hand you over on behalf of the audience, the crew, the production, the direction, everyone! Good feedback, and always be very happy here in your space”, declared the presenter.

Fátima thanked her for the treat and showed that she can barely hold the vase of flowers because of the surgery. “This year I had planned to learn a fight, but it’s already been postponed until the second semester of next year. I hope I can return to dancing in February, that’s my goal!”, he stated.

Check out the videos below for Fátima Bernardes’ return to the Meeting.