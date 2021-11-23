Feirão Limpa Nome negotiates debts with up to 99% discount on tents in Fortaleza | Ceará

Serasa will offer offers for debt negotiation in the clean fair name , which will be held this Tuesday (23) until the 27th of November in six capitals of Brazil, including Fortaleza. The capital will receive a large physical structure to serve the public and enable the renegotiation of debts with discounts that can reach up to 99%.

The tent will be located at Praça do Ferreira, downtown. With service from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, the location will allow consumers to consult the agreements available in their CPF, directly in the squares.

Attendances at the tents will be available without appointment. It is mandatory to wear a mask and present an official document with a photo. Renegotiation can only be done by the person holding the document and the debt.

According to the last survey carried out by Serasa in October, the Northeast region has more than 15.6 million delinquent people. In Ceará, there are more than 2.5 million people who face difficulties in getting credit.

During physical service, consumers will be able to download the Serasa app and enjoy the great differential of the 26th edition of Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome: the “debt allowance”, which will pay R$50 in Serasa’s digital wallet for anyone who trades and pays to view agreements starting at R$200, whether in one or several combined debts, through the application, until November 30th.

Accessibility and local security

According to Serasa, all the tents are easily accessible, with a preferential service area for the elderly, people with special needs, pregnant women and people with infants. Sanitary protocols will also be followed to maintain the safety of visitors and employees.

In addition to the service in physical tents, the fair runs until December 5 on the company’s official digital channels and in more than 7,000 partner agencies of the Correios (a fee of R$ 3.60 is charged for the consultation. It is also necessary to bring it with you. original document with photo.