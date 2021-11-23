FGTS review will pay around R$ 10 thousand per worker; know who has the right

The FGTS is a right of every citizen of Brazil who works with a formal contract. What many don’t know is that those who have been working formally since 1999 may be entitled to high-value financial compensation through the FTGS review. In short, the value of the review depends on the length of work with the registration in the portfolio, the salary, and the time the balance remained in the accounts linked to the fund. That way, you can see whether or not it’s worth asking for the correction.

If the worker had low wages after 1999, and frequently redeemed the FGTS, then the FGTS review action may not pay. However, if your wages were reasonably good and the amounts stayed in the account for a long time, the order may yield a good return.

The FGTS review is an action that asks for the exchange of the Referential Rate (TR), which has been zeroed since 2017, as the balance correction index. Therefore, the objective is to use the INCP or another meter capable of covering inflation. In this way, it is possible to avoid monetary losses to workers.

It is estimated that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) will judge the FGTS issue soon. The amounts generated by a favorable decision may exceed R$300 billion, according to the experts’ estimates. On the other hand, if the Court decides in favor of the workers, those who had their FGTS balance reduced by the adoption of the TR in the correction may recover the inflationary losses registered between the year 1999 and the present day. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the replacement can guarantee around R$ 10 thousand per worker who had FGTS deposited from 1999 until today. And this is true even if the amount has been withdrawn. The value is an estimate made by the startup LOIT, but it can change depending on the length of work and the salary received – this also interferes with the monthly amounts in the account.

