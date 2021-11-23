Fiat Pulse Turbo runs well, but drinks a lot

Fiat Pulse entered the national automotive scene in full, where it wants to be a major player, but is it all that is expected?

We tested a Fiat Pulse Audace and decided to see what so much is said about it. Is it a steroid Argo? Going well with your 130 horsepower 1.0 Turbo engine? Really get what the people want?

We’ll talk about these and other things involving the Pulse, the model that Fiat owed for years and is now on the track.

On this Pulse Audace, with multimedia kit and internet, the price reaches R$ 113,640 with metallic paint. It’s not the most expensive of all, but it reveals how Fiat’s appetite is.

On the outside…

The Fiat Pulse looks like a steroid Argo, yes. Just look at the same doors and see how the fenders were curved, giving body to the compact SUV.

The plastic-coated wheel skirts add to the feeling of greater width, but the 16-inch wheel gauges show it has more Argo than Pulse at its core.

The tall, squat front was what was actually expected of such a design derivation, not being anything new, but worth the gray detail, retracted hood and standard LED headlamps.

At the rear, the trunk lid is bulky, as is the roof air deflector. The outward projection is intentional, softened by the beautiful LED lanterns. The bars on the roof help.

The bumper with fake exhaust vents embodies the rear assembly, being even interesting. The rear view mirrors are large and contribute to the aesthetics as well.

Inside…

For those who have ridden the Argo, there is no surprise when entering the Fiat Pulse. Except for the panel and door design, everything resembles the hatchback, but the high hood outside clearly indicates who it is.

There is no noticeable increase in internal space, not even in the back. The seats are patterned in fabric at Audace, with interesting graphics to see.

But, let’s not lose focus. The panel has a well-resolved design, better than Argo’s. The automatic air conditioning display has a dual function button: ventilation/temperature.

The diverse functionalities are presented in well positioned commands and Uconnect’s 10-inch screen has great resolution. There’s Android Auto and Wireless Car Play, plus GPS.

The rear view camera is also positive, as are the various features of the device, such as Alexa and Connect Me with Wi-Fi and 4G internet from TIM.

The leather steering wheel with paddle shifts and media/telephone/computer/autopilot and limiter controls, has electrical assistance, but only height adjustment.

In return, the center armrest projects forward, with a small storage compartment underneath. By the way, the glove box has good volume and doesn’t disappoint.

Also well-resolved is the cup holder between the seats, as well as the added spaces and the inductive smartphone charger, which does not sustain battery power in heavy use with Waze.

For being the Audace, this Fiat Pulse has an analog cluster that does its job well, even though it looks old-fashioned in a version with lane warning with correction and emergency braking.

The textured finish on the panel, as on the front doors, seeks to enhance the product, but the low-cost design is noticeable. Behind, it doesn’t go tight, but far from ideal.

In the case of the luggage compartment, the thin spare tire helps to expand the internal space, where 370 liters are available for shopping and luggage, but this is not surprising. It’s just a little minor in Argo.

Through streets and roads…

Are turbo and direct injection the future? It seems so, although some brands prefer the enthusiastic natural aspiration. On the Fiat Pulse Audace, the GSE 1.0 Turbo is over and over again.

The small and noisy three-cylinder Stellantis is just what was needed to spice up the emotion, so often praised by the Italian brand. With this new seasoning, Pulse is very pleasing.

It is a very strong propellant and at the limit of what Pulse can handle. With 125 horsepower on gasoline and 130 horsepower on ethanol, both at 5,750 rpm, it runs free on the streets.

The torque of 20.4 kgfm at 1,700 rpm is more than expected, even, in practice, with vigorous progression when required. Even without asking for much, he delivers full force.

It fills up fast and keeps the spin low, even though it insists on staying at around 2,000 rpm, when it could well be below 1,500 rpm without complaining. It’s the CVT calibration to get off fast.

With this transmission, which doesn’t quite have the same Honda footprint, the GSE 1.0 Turbo comes out fast and evolves well on accelerations, although the belts slip clearly, something normal.

Although it doesn’t look like it, the Argo, I mean, the Pulse, isn’t exactly a light car, weighing 1234 kg, but the powertrain is so much left over that you think it is.

With a hard stomp, the analog hand rises vigorously, while the irregular rumble of the GSE converts to something more harmonic and exhilarating.

You pull here and there manually on the CVT and the maximum you get is 6,000 rpm, however, the Fiat Pulse is already at a good speed or very fast in this case. This without the so-called Sport mode…

Pressing the red button, the spin goes up, the snore changes and this Fiat pulses differently, becoming fun to drive, even if it’s more than his proposal.

The grip of the engine/transmission set in this mode is great, and can be felt with or without the use of manual changes. In these, in normal mode, the rotation is already increased a little more.

In a CVT that simulates seven gears, the Fiat Pulse is well tuned, running at 110 km/h at 2,100 rpm. On the road, he passes without ceremony and commands respect if pressed.

In the city, the good torque at low rpm ensures smooth running, without shouting in unnecessary reductions. It is this initial strength that ensures good fuel consumption.

Well, not always… We drove the Fiat Pulse in the city and, honestly, we were disappointed with only 6.5 km/l in alcohol. And this in a coastal city, entirely flat. Inmetro speaks of 8.5 km/l.

On the road, however, we achieved 11 km/l with this vegetable fuel, always running at 110 km/h. This is better than Inmetro’s 10.2 km/l.

Having a very soft suspension and with wide and high tires (195/60 R16), the Fiat Pulse Audace plays well in the curves, but nothing exaggerated. The good thing is that on bad streets, he does well.

The set filters irregularities well and the bureaucracy that bothers a lot of people, doesn’t detract from the pulse of the Pulse, which can even be used in fleets and daily work, given the robust set.

The electric steering has good response and the required lightness, as well as the brakes that adhere well during braking.

The driving position is reasonable due to the seat, because without the steering wheel’s depth adjustment, it would actually be bad. Systems such as lane alert and autonomous braking help in everyday life.

There is also automatic high beam, which is good for night travel. With four airbags, the Pulse also has traction and stability controls, as well as a differential lock.

They ensure safer driving in extreme asphalt or dirt conditions. It’s nothing special, but enough to be considered safe.

For you…

Fiat Pulse is hunger with the desire to eat. With an SUV profile, even if it borrows parts from the Argo, it has everything to be popular here.

It has the same footprint as any national Fiat, with an important extra: the engine. Forget Argo or Cronos 1.8, that’s far from it. Pulse is going with more emotion, no doubt.

The package offered on the Audace is good, but it could have curtain airbags, fog lamps and standard 17-rim wheels (optional) for the price charged.

Onboard connectivity is great and for lack of connection you won’t be staying. However, the interior space is that of an Argo and that is the price paid for subcompact SUVs.

The luggage rack follows the same path, just enough. In the market, Pulse arrived kicking the Goal (without connotation) and Nivus is the closest to it, however, more expensive: R$ 116,655.

This price is with content similar to the Pulse, which loses in the trunk and internal space, however, wins in willingness to walk. It is worth it? Because of that, yes.

Measurements and numbers…

Fiat Pulse Audace Turbo 200 2022 Technical Data Sheet

Engine/Transmission

Number of cylinders – 3 in-line, turbo

Displacement – 999 cm³

Power – 125/130 hp at 5,750 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Torque – 20.4 kgfm at 1,700 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Transmission – 7-speed CVT with manual shifts on lever and steering wheel

Performance

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 9.4 seconds

Maximum speed – 189 km/h

Rotation at 110 km/h – 2,100 rpm

Urban consumption – 6.5 km/liter (ethanol)

Road consumption – 11.0 km/liter (ethanol)

Suspension/Direction

Front – McPherson / Rear – Torque Axle

Electric

brakes

Front discs and rear drums with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Alloy 16 rim with 195/60 R16 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capacity

Length – 4,099 mm

Width – 1,774 mm (without rear view mirrors)

Height – 1,577 mm

Between axles – 2,532 mm

Weight in running order – 1,234 kg

Tank – 47 liters

Trunk – 370 liters

Price: R$ 107,990 (Basic) Rated Version: R$ 113,640

