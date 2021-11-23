FIFA announces The Best nominees with list that includes Neymar and Alisson

FIFA has announced the nominees for The Best award, which will award the best of the season. The final list for the awards included the Brazilians Neymar and Alisson, in addition to the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho. Women’s football coaches and players will also be awarded.

The Best voting is divided into four groups: national team coach, national team captains, journalists and the general public, who vote on the FIFA website. Each has a 25% weight in the vote. The winner will be announced on January 17, 2022.

The awards for The Best and the Golden Ball, this one made by the French magazine France Football, have been separate since 2016. The latter will have its awards next Monday, November 29th.

Check out all the nominees:



BEST PLAYER

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Youth / Manchester United)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

BEST GOALKEEPER

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City)

BEST TRAINER – MALE

Antonio Conte (Italy / Inter Milan / Tottenham)

Hansi Flick (Germany / Bayern Munich / German National Team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian National Team)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentine National Team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atletico Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea)

BEST PLAYER

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)

Aitana Bonmati (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City FC)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea FC)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal FC)

Ellen White (England / Manchester City FC)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns FC)

BEST GOALKEEPER

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Lyon)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atletico Madrid)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

BEST COACH – FEMALE

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC)

Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian National Team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch Team / English Team)