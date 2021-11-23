Find out how to get cheaper or free medicine through SUS

Do you know how to get cheaper or free medicine through SUS? Social worker Leticia Andrade gives more details on the matter.

Brazil has had a specific medication policy since 1988, the objective of which is to guarantee the necessary safety, quality and efficacy of medications. There are two ways you can get access to these drugs for free or at a very low cost.

Where to get free medications

Health posts: They make some medications available for free.

They make some medications available for free. Popular Pharmacies: Offer great discount on medication prices.

What it takes to get access to free medications

ID document with photo

Basic medical prescription containing the generic name of the medication, doctor’s data, address of the health unit where it was attended and date of the medical prescription.

If your medicine is not available on the medication list of popular pharmacies, don’t stop there. Find out what medication options are available, list them and go back to your doctor to check the possibility of substituting for another medication that is part of the program.

