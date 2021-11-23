Find out what are the symptoms of Influenza, which can be confused with Covid-19

RIO — With symptoms similar to Covid-19, Influenza is a respiratory virus that also has a transmission similar to the coronavirus. In the last week, cariocas with flu symptoms rushed to health centers and emergencies out of fear of being contaminated with Covid-19. Data from the Covid panel of the city of Rio, however, show that the positivity rate for the coronavirus between the 14th and 20th of November was 2%. The city explains that most of those who seek the units with the flu syndrome are contaminated with another respiratory virus, such as Influenza.

There are two main forms of contamination. The first, directly, occurs when having contact with secretions in the airways of someone who is contaminated by talking, sneezing or coughing. There are also possibilities of indirect contamination, when touching contaminated surfaces and holding hands to eyes, mouths and nose

Symptoms

Fever;

Headache;

Pain in muscles;

Chills;

Weakness;

Dry cough;

Sore throat;

Sneezing and runny nose;

Dyspnea (shortness of breath)

Vaccination:For the first time during the pandemic, Rio does not record deaths by Covid-19

The infectologist Tânia Vergara explains that without the test it is impossible to distinguish whether the person with symptoms is contaminated with Covid-19 or another respiratory virus. The president of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the State of Rio de Janeiro still says that the precautions are the same: prefer airy environments, use of masks and hand hygiene.

— The correct thing is to adopt what happens in Asian countries, for example. In cases of symptoms, prefer to stay at home and, if you go out, use the mask. The symptoms are very similar, so look for a public health facility to get tested for Covid-19

Podcasts

To the point The Data Leakage Epidemic and Tips Against Scams



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s marriage to PL is doomed to fail



Malu is ON Tabata Amaral: ‘Enem 2021 is already the most elitist in history’



CBN Panorama Discussion of the PEC of Precatório before voting; Investigations into deaths in favelas in RJ; tragedy in bulgaria





Influenza vaccine coverage is only 49% in the state

According to the State Health Department of Rio, the vaccination coverage of the target group of the flu vaccination campaign was only 49% of the population. Despite the official closing of the campaign, as long as there are immunizing agents, it is possible to be vaccinated against Influenza in the public health system.

The list of priority influenza groups is vast. Includes children, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous peoples, health workers, the elderly, teachers, people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities, truck drivers, collective road transport workers, port workers, members of the security forces and the Army, employees of the prison system, young people from 12 to 21 years old under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty

Symptoms caused rush for assistance

A virus that would have started to spread about a week ago has left health centers in the city of Rio crowded. The first reports appeared in Rocinha, where, through social networks, residents reported symptoms such as headache, body pain, chills, fever, malaise and cold. According to the municipal health department, “an epidemiological investigation is underway by the Superintendence of Health Surveillance, which last week found an increase in positive results for Influenza A (flu) in samples collected in health facilities.”

This Monday afternoon, more than a hundred people were waiting for assistance at the door of the UPA in Rocinha, presenting the same symptoms. One of them was Michele Cristina Gonçalves, who complained of symptoms similar to those of a cold: according to her, residents are already commenting on the ‘virus’.

Covid-19: Rio plans to end the application of reinforcement in the adult population in July 2022

— There are more than 100 people here at the UPA waiting to be seen, but everything is very slow because there are hardly any doctors. There are children, adults and elderly: all with similar symptoms. Since last Tuesday, my four-year-old son and I have had a cold. He feels fever, body pain and a lot of coughing. I lost my appetite, I’m just drinking coconut water. There’s no pediatrician here today, so I’m taking him to a private unit. My luck is that we have health insurance – said the hairdresser who lives in Rocinha.

On social networks, the reports were practically the same:

‘I went to the UPA today. There must be about 400 easy people awaiting care from infants to the elderly, everyone with a dry cough and fever’, said one resident. ‘In my house there are five people, all with the same symptoms: very high fever and very weak. I live in Rocinha’, said another internet user who lives in the community.

‘Here in the alley in Rocinha, where I live, practically everyone has this virus, apart from other alleys,’ warned another person.

Reports in other regions

Other reports on the internet show that the problem is occurring in other regions of the city: ‘I had this virus for a week and I live in Itanhangá,’ said one Internet user.

‘Tide Vaccine’: Fiocruz points to 42.4% effectiveness with a dose of Astrazeneca; protection goes up after 40 days

The problem would also be occurring on Ilha do Governador: ‘This virus is happening here on Ilha as well. I was at the family clinic looking for care for my daughter and there the queue was long. Several people with the same symptoms: a lot of headache, strong cough, shortness of breath and smell, body aches, sore throat, fever and fatigue’, said another person.

‘Of course, we have to be worried anyway. This virus has already arrived here in Sepetiba and is gradually spreading’, said another report.

Pandemic: Rio plans to end the application of reinforcement in the adult population in July 2022

Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of FioCruz’s InfoGripe bulletin, says that the reappearance of other respiratory viruses, especially in children, has already lit the alert that sooner or later Influenza (flu) could also return.

— Since the beginning of the year, records of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Rhinovirus, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza 3 and 4, and Bocavirus, for example, were again observed throughout the country. What changes is that Influenza causes more hospitalizations and deaths than others, although less than Covid-19. It is worth remembering that the flu vaccination campaign had very low adherence this year, which may be one of the reasons for this higher incidence of the disease – says the expert. He warns that, like Covid, the use of masks and avoiding agglomerations are essential to prevent further spread of Influenza.

The municipal health department says that it is aware of the increased demand for care at health facilities by people reporting the flu-like illness and that “only about 3% of the tested cases were positive for covid-19”. It also reinforces that, in the case of Influenza A, the protective measures are similar to those of Covid-19, including maintaining social distance, using masks and hand hygiene with 70% alcohol or, when possible, soap and water .