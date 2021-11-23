Find out when the 13th salary will be paid and how to calculate

O 13th salary it is paid at the end of the year and is proportional to the salary the employee receives every month of the year from the date of hiring. Whoever is hired in the middle of the year, for example, receives a value related to the months worked.

Benefit rules were not changed by the Labor Reform. And therefore, mandatory the payment of the 13th by the employer. If the worker does not receive the Christmas bonus, the company, or the contractor, may be penalized through labor claims.

Deposit deadlines are November 30th for the first installment and December 20th for the second.

The calculation of the first installment of the 13th salary takes into account the last salary received by the employee in the year and is done in October, as the first installment is paid in November. If the employee started working in November, he does not receive the benefit, only the following year. The amount to be received, however, is proportional to the number of months worked, including vacations and considering the period from January to December, and is not subject to tax deductions such as INSS, IR and alimony, if any.

N – Gross salary: BRL 12,000

Y – Number of months of the year: 12

Z – Number of months worked: 7

[(N/Y)xZ]/two

12,000/12 = 1,000

1,000×7 = 7,000

7,000/2 = 3,500 (value of the first installment of the benefit)

Thirteenth salary: situations that interfere in the calculation

Absences: when working less than 15 days in the month, the worker is no longer entitled to 1/12th of the month of work. In months with 31, 30 and 28 days in which the person is absent and 17, 16 and 14 days respectively and does not justify the reason, the worker will not be entitled to the 13th salary for that month. You must have a balance of at least 15 days worked to qualify for the benefit.

when working less than 15 days in the month, the worker is no longer entitled to 1/12th of the month of work. In months with 31, 30 and 28 days in which the person is absent and 17, 16 and 14 days respectively and does not justify the reason, the worker will not be entitled to the 13th salary for that month. You must have a balance of at least 15 days worked to qualify for the benefit. Extras: commissions such as overtime, additional (night, unhealthy and hazardous) are also included in this calculation.

commissions such as overtime, additional (night, unhealthy and hazardous) are also included in this calculation. Variable salary: for employees whose salary varies each month, the bonus is calculated based on the average of the amounts paid in the months worked.

Thirteenth salary: how the second installment is calculated

The value of the second installment is equal to the first, minus labor charges such as INSS, Income Tax and alimony. In the case of Income Tax, income of up to R$1,903.98 is exempt from the charge.

Thirteenth salary: who is entitled

After 15 days of work, any worker with a formal contract must receive the 13th salary. But, the employee must be aware of an important rule: if he has fifteen unjustified absences, he will have one month deducted from the benefit.

About the subject

When dismissed without just cause, the worker is also entitled to the 13th salary, which is agreed upon at the time of termination. If the employee is dismissed for just cause, he will not be entitled to the benefit. The professional who has suffered an accident and has been away from work, or the mother who is on maternity leave, will also be entitled to the bonus.

Thirteenth salary: when it is paid

The first installment is usually paid on the day 30th of November, but there is the possibility of payment taking place in the month of February, in compliance with the legislation that determines that the first installment be paid between February 1st and the last business day of November of the same year. The second installment must be paid by December 20th.

