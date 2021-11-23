Fine, Dissatisfaction and PSG Eyeing Zidane: The Equation That May (or May Not) Lead Pochettino to United | international football

Ready to take the field this Tuesday, against Villarreal, and play their first match after the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United continues to be the pivot of a series of rumors in the European press. Several vehicles keep updating the information about the club’s search for a new coach, and the Mauricio Pochettino’s name seems to be the one that gained the most strength, despite the Argentine being employed by the PSG. But a mutual willingness to work together could speed up the process.

Sergio Ramos is related and could make his PSG debut against Manchester City

One of the main information to emerge this Tuesday is that Pochettino would have a 12 million euros termination fine, according to “Mirror”. This amount would be halved at the end of the current season, according to the newspaper, but PSG itself would be willing to negotiate, according to “TalkSport”.

1 of 2 Mauricio Pochettino may leave PSG this season, according to European press — Photo: AFP Mauricio Pochettino may leave PSG this season, according to European press — Photo: AFP

An important factor in the equation that could lead Pochettino back to England would be precisely the posture of the French club. Despite the possibility of losing the team’s commander amid a season full of expectations, PSG could see in Pochettino’s departure the opportunity to sign Zinedine Zidane – an old Parisian dream. In this scenario, the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino heading to Old Trafford this season would be concrete, according to reports from several British vehicles.

At first, United would be willing to wait until the middle of next year for the Argentine, who would be the name that would most appeal to senior members of the board, in addition to Sir Alex Ferguson, legendary coach. And then he could even hire a coach to lead the team through the end of the season. Another possibility would be to get Michael Carrick, Solskjaer’s former aide, topped by the end of 2021/22.

2 of 2 Michael Carrick could be Unietd’s commander until a new coach arrives — Photo: Reproduction/Manchester United Michael Carrick could be Unietd’s commander until a new coach arrives — Photo: Reproduction/Manchester United

Despite being in charge of one of the hottest teams on the planet today, Pochettino would be dissatisfied at the helm of the PSG. He was said to be on a collision course with management, including sporting director Leonardo, according to French media. That’s why, would not hesitate to leave behind a cast with Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and other stars to return to English football.