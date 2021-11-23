Fired from House of Cards, Kevin Spacey is sentenced to pay R$173 million · TV News

Former House of Cards star (2013-2018), Kevin Spacey was fired from the series in 2017, but his troubled departure continues to pose problems. The actor lost a lawsuit against the producer MRC, responsible for attracting Netflix, and was sentenced to pay US$ 31 million (R$ 173 million).

A judge ruled in favor of the MRC for damages and loss of income due to the premature dismissal of Spacey, accused of sexually abusing a young actor in 1986 and promoting a toxic environment behind the scenes of the production.

According to The Wall Street Journal, MRC is expected to receive $29.5 million (BRL 164.8 million) in damages and $1.4 million (BRL 7.8 million) in attorney and additional expenses. In a press release, the producer celebrated the positive outcome of the legal dispute.

“The safety of our employees, sets and work environment is of paramount importance to us at MRC and is the reason we demand responsibility for our actions”, says the text. The producer claims Spacey’s breach of contract after seeing the need to suspend him due to serious accusations at the time.

Also according to the publication, the result in favor of the MRC was decreed in October 2020, but it became public only this Monday (22) after the producer filed a petition in the court of Los Angeles, in the United States.

Spacey has filed a counterclaim, alleging that he owed money after he was withdrawn from the series and that he did not violate his contract. Neither the actor nor his representatives publicly commented on the decision.

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of attempted sexual abuse when he was 14 years old. After the allegations became public, several professionals involved in the production of House of Cards revealed that the star promoted a toxic environment on the series’ set. The actor was suspended from shooting for season six and then fired.