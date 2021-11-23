First 100% electric and autonomous cargo ship launched in Norway

The first 100% electric and autonomous cargo ship in the world was unveiled last Friday (19) in Norway.

The “Yara Birkeland” will be in charge of transporting up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a factory in the Norwegian town of Porsgrunn to the port of Brevik — just over 10 kilometers apart. With this, it is expected that the vehicle will help to avoid 40,000 truck trips per year.

You can watch the ship in action — with beautiful images and an epic soundtrack in the background — in the video below.

“Certainly, there were difficulties, setbacks, so it’s even more gratifying to be here today and see that we’ve made it,” said Yara Director General Sveint Tore Holsether.

The vessel, which was launched after many months of delay, is 80 meters long and 3,200 tons. Over the next two years, it will undergo a series of tests, which will help it to function autonomously, with fewer and fewer crew.

According to the director, the idea is that the bridge will disappear within “three, four or five years”. After that time, it is expected that the ship will be able to travel its daily path only with the help of sensors.

Although theoretically it is a short route, there are many obstacles: the freighter will have to navigate a fjord (entrance to the sea between high, narrow rocky mountains or cliffs), pass under two bridges, deal with the influence of currents and share space with others vessels of various sizes, including kayaks, before docking in one of Norway’s most saturated ports.

The next few months will be dedicated to learning the team, who will better understand how the vessel works and how it will function autonomously. “First, we have to detect that something exists, understand what a kayak is and then determine what to do”, explained the company responsible.

Currently, dozens of electric ferries travel across the fjords of Norway, a country that, despite being a major producer of gases that are harmful to the environment, is also a leader in the electric transport sector. In 2021, the Scandinavian country became the first in the world to have 50% of its fleet made up of electric cars.