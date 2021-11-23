Flamengo e Palmeiras trio seeks 3rd title and entry into a historic and restricted group

Palmeiras and Flamengo decide the Libertadores title on the 27th, in Montevideo, and will have three players on the field dreaming of the three-time title of the biggest club tournament in America

palm trees and Flamengo will compete next Saturday (27), in Montevideo, for the title of Libertadores Conmebol. Both clubs have many players who participated in the 2019 and 2020 achievements, but only three of those involved in the final can afford to join a historic group.

Of all the athletes from the alviverde and rubro-negro squads, only Marcos Rocha, Willian ‘Bigode’ and Willian Arão have two Libertadores titles in their curriculum. Depending on the result in Uruguay, they may rise in the ranking of champions among Brazilian players.

Aaron and Bigode were part of the cast of Corinthians undefeated champion in 2012. The forward played in eight games of the campaign, including the second semi-final against the saints, while the midfielder did not enter the field even once, as the position was dominated by Ralf and Paulinho.

The following year, in 2013, it was Marcos Rocha’s turn to become champion of America. The right-back was the absolute holder of the Atlético-MG, starring Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Bernard and Jô, having an important participation in the club’s unprecedented title.

Arão’s private championship was with Flamengo, in 2019, already established as a defensive midfielder alongside Gerson, while Marcos Rocha and Willian were teammates in the conquest of Palmeiras in 2020, over Santos, in a single final at Maracanã.

Whoever takes home the third title will enter a roster that has only three Brazilians: left-back Ronaldo Luiz (champion with the São Paulo in 92/93 and by Vasco in 98) and midfielders Elvelton and Palhinha (92/93 with São Paulo and another 97 for the cruise).

The Brazilian record holder for Libertadores titles is Vitor, right-back who won twice with São Paulo (92/93), once with Cruzeiro (97) and the last with Vasco’s shirt (98). Aaron, Mustode and Rocha fight to, who knows, threaten the leader’s throne next season.