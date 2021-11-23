Fluminense probes Guerrero and is surprised to hear the attacker’s request

Credit: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

Fluminense is keeping an eye on the situation of striker Paolo Guerrero, without a club since he split from Internacional at the end of October. the directors of Tricolor das Laranjeiras listened to values ​​that do not frighten or flee from the current reality of the club if the conversations move towards an official proposal.

The idea of ​​the board of Fluminense is to hire an experienced center forward to share the responsibility with Fred next season, and Guerrero’s name was well accepted internally.

It is worth noting, however, that in addition to Fluminense, three other clubs have also shown interest in hiring Guerrero. They are: Alianza Lima, from Peru, Boca Juniors, from Argentina, and Corinthians, pointed out as the intended destination by the 37-year-old forward.

Guerrero wore the Corinthians shirt between the second half of 2012 and 2015, being the hero of the 2012 Club World Cup title, in addition to having won the Recopa and Paulistão in 2013. The player, however, refused the proposal of de renovation of the Parque São Jorge club to transfer to Flamengo. In all, he played 130 games and scored 54 goals for the team.

