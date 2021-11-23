The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree that simplifies more than a thousand labor rules into just 15. In this context, one of the changes concerns food stamps. According to the Federal Government, your use of the voucher will become more flexible.

The new labor rules, which include food stamps, are expected to take effect just 18 months after the decree’s publication. The act was published on November 11, and is part of the Worker’s Food Program (PAT), which will be supervised by the Ministry of Economy.

Despite this, companies must still have a deadline to adapt. Below, check out everything that will change from now on.

Food stamps will have new rules, see what changes for the worker

The food stamp is a benefit offered by the company so that the employee can make food purchases in supermarkets or in participating locations that accept it as a form of payment. It is a stimulus for the team to be able to relate more, beyond work periods, by holding get-togethers together, without worrying about compromising the monthly salary.

In short, workers will be able to use food stamps in a greater number of restaurants or supermarkets. This will be possible, because article 177 of the decree will oblige food stamp operators contracted by the employer to “allow interoperability among themselves and with open payment arrangements”.

Based on this rule, the worker will no longer be restricted to a specific network of establishments that accept only a certain benefit card. Thus, if a supermarket used only a single food stamp brand to purchase purchases, it will be possible to sell through a card operator.

Furthermore, when the decree starts to take effect, the flexibility of the brand will still give the worker the chance of “free portability of the food payment service offered by the legal entity”, pursuant to article 182.

