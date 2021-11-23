For vice of Cuiabá, pressure from Bahia for mistakes against Flamengo influenced arbitration | cuiabá

The vice president of Cuiabá, Cristiano Dresch, spoke about the arbitration controversy in the goalless draw against Bahia, last Sunday, at Arena Fonte Nova, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the manager’s opinion, arbitration has yielded to the pressure exerted by the clubs. Dresch cited the complaints made by Flamengo against Chapecoense, in the 30th round, and by Bahia itself in the duel against the Rio team, in the following round.

– The referees are entering the games under pressure. What happened in the match between Flamengo and Bahia was a reflection of Flamengo’s complaint about the match against Chapecoense. And Bahia made a huge fuss in the media. The president of Bahia was in his right, but creates unnecessary pressure on arbitration – said Cristiano, before continuing.

– It becomes a snowball. Who paid the duck for the pressure that Bahia made because of the mistake against Flamengo was Cuiabá. The referee was not malicious, but he enters with such great pressure on his back that he will always give in favor of the principal, who theoretically was harmed before. Cuiabá doesn’t want to be helped, we just don’t want to be harmed. Clubs need to be aware that this pressure is hurting us – he vented.

Dourado had two goals disallowed in the match. First due to the offside of striker Felipe Marques, author of the assistance for Rafael Gava to score. Afterwards, the referee Raphael Claus signaled Jenison’s lack of attack on Nino Paraíba. The VAR confirmed the annulment in both bids, and in the second moment it did not request the referee’s conference.

– I don’t like to talk about refereeing, but I’ve never seen two such big mistakes in the same match against Cuiabá. Raphael Claus is one of the best referees on the national team, he is a FIFA referee. Yesterday, in the same game, we had two very serious mistakes. On the first error, the VAR marked the line [do impedimento] at the wrong time, after the ball left Max’s foot. This is serious, terrible. In the second error, a non-existent foul, in which the referee was facing the move – ended.