Former boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, singer Murilo Huff announces the return of concerts for December



The country singer Murilo Huff announced on Twitter that he should return to perform shows in December, this Monday. He had suspended his schedule after the death of Marília Mendonça, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, in a plane crash in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, in early November.

Next month there’s a lot of show, and I promise that I’ll be better by then and I’ll give you my best ♥️ — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) November 23, 2021

He also appreciated the support messages from the fans:

I know I’m a little gone, but I promise that little by little I’ll be coming back… I’m just giving my head some time to assimilate everything and to get myself together and I don’t want to give you any sadness either, quite the opposite! Thanks for all the messages of support and affection ♥️ — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) November 23, 2021

He had announced the suspension of his professional commitments on the 9th of this month, four days after the singer’s death. At the time, Murilo gave an exclusive interview to Fantástico and spoke about the end of his relationship with the Queen of Suffering. The two had been separated for two months and, according to the countryman, if they were still together, he would certainly have also died in the fall of last Friday, in Minas Gerais.

Marília Mendonça’s brother Gustavo also announced a new song with his duo, Dom Vitor, to be released soon. The new composition was made in partnership with Marília Mendonça. The duo was in suspense on the networks regarding the news, but Marília and Gustavo’s mother, Ruth Dias Moreira, shared a publication on Instagram from another profile announcing the release of the song for December 3rd.

Marília Mendonça died in a plane crash that killed four other people in the city of Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. It is suspected that, according to reports from residents, the aircraft collided with an electric power cable belonging to the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig), which caused the crash. The information was also confirmed by Cemig itself. Investigations into the plane crash are still ongoing.