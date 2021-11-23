Former director of Náutico denounces the club’s financial manager and brother of the president for sexual harassment | nautical

“He asked me if I liked threesomes.” “He said my freckles made him horny.” “He arrived in front of a private security officer and told me not to do anything I told him to because I was a slug.”

These are some of the allegations of sexual and moral harassment made by the former director of women and operations at Náutico, Tatiana Roma, against the current financial superintendent of the club, Errisson Rosendo de Melo. Brother of the current Executive President, Edno Melo.

See other news from Náutico

The matter came to light on Monday when the former employee used her social networks to expose the harassments, which were also recorded in a police report at the 1st Police Station for Women, in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in downtown Recife , on the last 12th of November.

The alleged crimes of sexual harassment (sentence of one to five years of imprisonment) and against honor were pointed out, such as libel (one to six months of detention, or fine), libel (six months to two years of detention, and fine) and defamation (three months to one year of imprisonment, and fine).

The ge had access to the document and also to the denunciation made by Tatiana to the Deliberative Council of the Nautical, two months earlier, on September 2nd.

1 of 8 Errisson Melo, financial superintendent of Náutico and brother of President Edno Melo — Photo: Reproduction Errisson Melo, financial superintendent of Náutico and brother of President Edno Melo — Photo: Reproduction

According to the police report, the harassment was registered between May 2020 and July this year, when the former employee left the club. In an interview with the ge, Tatiana gave more details and revealed having suffered “pressure” and “intimidation” from other people connected to the club. Among them, the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Alexandre Carneiro.

– First, I filed a complaint with the Deliberative Council, at first secret about the case. The secrecy in this case was so that the complaint, at first, would not leave the council. And they did nothing. Alexandre (Carneiro, Chairman of the Board) called me in his office, giving me pressure to withdraw the complaint, asking me to hold it for 2022 – he reported.

2 of 8 Excerpt from Police Report — Photo: Reproduction Excerpt from Police Report — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 8 Excerpt from the complaint made to the Deliberative Council of Nautical — Photo: Reproduction Excerpt from the complaint made to the Deliberative Council of the Nautical — Photo: Reproduction

Tatiana also revealed that, as part of this intimidation process, she was sought out by the president of the Fanáutico fan group, known as “Negão”, who she said had been approached by Errisson with the intention that he would falsely denounce the former employee of racism. The fact was also reported to Alexandre Carneiro, president of the Council, in a letter received by the department’s secretariat on October 28th.

4 of 8 Denouncement made to Deliberativo do Náutico about false accusation of racism — Photo: Reproduction Report made to Deliberativo do Náutico about false accusation of racism — Photo: Reproduction

5 of 8 Reception of the deliberative council on October 28 — Photo: Reproduction Receipt of the deliberative council on October 28 — Photo: Reproduction

– In the meantime, the “Negão”, from Fanáutico, called me, saying that Errisson had called him asking to denounce me of racism, that I would have called him a monkey, something I never did – he said.

The ge had access to some audios of conversations between Tatiana and the president of Fanáutico on the subject. In one of them, “Negão” confirms that he has not suffered racist offenses from Tatiana. The report tried to get in touch with the president of the organization, but was unsuccessful.

6 of 8 Alexandre Carneiro, chairman of the deliberative council and Edno Melo, president of the club — Photo: Marlon Costa/ Pernambuco Press Alexandre Carneiro, chairman of the deliberative council and Edno Melo, president of the club — Photo: Marlon Costa/ Pernambuco Press

Due to internal pressure, Tatiana said she had sought out the president of the club, Edno Melo, to talk about the matter, and the director proposed an extrajudicial agreement to remove the complaint from the Council in exchange for donating 50 food baskets to Lar do Neném – A non-governmental organization in Recife that takes in children aged 0 to 4 years old, in situations of abandonment or risk.

The agreement was filed on October 7th as a “private instrument of liquidation settlement transaction”. The document, also obtained by the report, was signed by both Tatiana and Errisson Melo. But, according to the former employee, it was not fulfilled.

7 of 8 Agreement signed between the parties to withdraw the complaint from the Council — Photo: Reproduction Agreement signed between the parties to withdraw the complaint at the Council — Photo: Reproduction

– I accepted the agreement because I wanted peace and withdrew the process from the Council. But Errisson didn’t donate the 50 food baskets. He made a transfer in the amount of R$ 2,500, which does not correspond to the value of 50 food baskets (in Recife, the average price of a food basket is R$ 101.21). Then I filed a new complaint with the Council asking for Erisson’s removal within 48 hours and then my life turned to hell – reported Tatiana.

8 of 8 Document from Lar do Neném denying receipt of food baskets — Photo: Reproduction Document from Lar do Neném denying receipt of food baskets — Photo: Reproduction

– Alexandre called me on November 8th, just not calling me pretty, the rest he screwed me up. He said that the club would have an election to face (next December 5th) and that I would leave the matter alone, that I shouldn’t make it public. Given that and what Alexandre told me I chose to do the BO – added the ex-employee alvirrubra.

According to Tatiana, before going to the police, she heard five other employees of the club, four of whom also reported having been victims of sexual harassment by Errisson Melo.

“I spent a morning locked in my room crying. You have no idea how horrible it is to hear from other women what you’ve been through. And some with much worse reports.”

– In the beginning it was just what some men consider to be bad jokes. I realized it had gone into a bigger problem the day I arrived at the club and Errison was waiting for me and asked me if I liked threesomes. I didn’t answer and went upstairs. That was the first. Then there were several of this type – he stated.

– There was a day when he was wearing a blouse that showed my shoulder a little and he said that my freckles made him horny and that he couldn’t concentrate on what I was saying to him. Another time, in front of another employee, he asked if I knew about the Lemon motel. And then it was an escalation. With other employees he insisted on changing his clothes in front of them, changing his blouse. Thing like that – completed Tatiana

Also according to the former director of Mulher do Náutico, when he was not successful in sexual harassment, Errisson Melo turned to moral offenses, seeking to belittle him. Sometimes in front of other club employees

– When he saw that he couldn’t, he began to do what, for me, oddly enough, is even worse. He started hitting me morally. Started calling me an idiot, screw mea. The cost of a game, for example, was R$ 6 thousand, and he would give me R$ 500 and tell me to get by. He started wanting to put me down to see if he got what he wanted. He arrived in front of a private security officer and told him not to do anything I told him to because I was a scumbag..

The ge also heard another former Nautico employee who accuses the financial superintendent Errisson Melo and requested anonymity. She revealed that she suffered the alleged sexual and moral harassment between 2017 and 2018. That is, two years before those reported by Tatiana Roma.

“He verbalizes that he wanted to lie down with me. He called me beautiful, said I had a body and only wanted one night with me. Sometimes harassment doesn’t even need to be verbalized, the way he looks says it all,” said the former employee , who also stated that the practice of bullying was recurrent and affected not only women.

– There has always been a lot, with all the employees. Men, women, who were very much treated by the power he had for being the president’s brother. Men are afraid, women are afraid. He uses the power of being the president’s brother and the office, by messing with the money. He pays his salary today, but if he doesn’t feel like it, he doesn’t. He can delay in retaliation – revealed.

What do the people mentioned say

He only wanted to comment via the lawyer, Luiz Gaião, who, in contact with the GE, stated that he had not yet been fully aware of the complaint and that, therefore, he would not manifest himself, at first. He only added that, if the accusations are not substantiated, former director Tatiana Roma will be sued in court.

– The BO I read quickly, but I don’t know what was put in evidence. I haven’t had access to anything yet. For now, it is difficult to pronounce until we know what line we are going to adopt, either for defense or to question the actions he is saying. In a criminal complaint, the claimant has to prove it. And if she does not prove it, there will be a reaction that would be the appropriate legal measures, such as a crime against honor.

He denied having pressured and intimidated Tatiana. She just said that she asked her not to make the case public, so that she wouldn’t be accused of electoral maneuver.

– I always told him that secrecy was important to maintain the importance of the complaint because it is an election year, so if the secrecy is leaked, they would reduce the size of her complaint and throw it into the political issue, because she is a friend of Bruno Becker (candidate to the presidency by the opposition). The denunciation was filed with the Council and soon after an agreement was reached between the parties (basic food baskets) and the main principle of mediation is secrecy. The agreement was not fulfilled is what she says, which would explain the size of the non-compliance on the board. Something she didn’t do. She did not officially bring a document from the entity stating that the agreement was breached.

Regarding the complaint that is circulating on social networks and in the press, the board of Náutico is taking a stand that:

Under the guidance of the legal sector, at the time the matter came to the attention of the management, it was indicated that there would be a dialogue between the parties, which was confirmed with the subsequent conclusion of an agreement, which represented, at that time, a understanding.

If, in fact, there are recent developments, which did not exist in the aforementioned period, a detailed assessment of what happened will be sent, for possible new deliberations.

Naturally, given the seriousness of the complaint, the employee in question asked to leave while the matter is being dealt with in the legal sphere. All necessary measures will be adopted so that there are no doubts about the facts and effective action, in the case of other appropriate administrative measures.