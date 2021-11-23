Former England squad tells how Cristiano Ronaldo ruined Solskjaer’s life at Manchester United; Look

For Paul Merson, the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo ended the harmony in Solskjaer’s team

the day after the 4-1 defeat by Watford for the Premier League last Saturday (20), Solskjaer was fired from Manchester United. However, despite a less-than-expected start to the season, not everyone agreed with the Norwegian coach’s resignation.

In his column in the English newspaper Sky Sports, Paul Merson, a former Arsenal multi-champion player who also played for the England team, said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo ended the plan Solskjaer had drawn up for his team.

”I feel sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He had a plan earlier in the season, having finished second last season. He chased Jadon Sancho for a long time, got him and gave Edinson Cavani another year. You could see his plan: you play Cavani every two games, you have Sancho on one side, Marcus Rashford on the other, you have Mason Greenwood coming in and changing places, you have rhythm, strength, energy, youth and skill” , wrote the former athlete.

”On the last market day, United ended up hiring Cristiano Ronaldo and that ruined all his work. [Solskjaer]. Everything was sent out of the window because the club didn’t have a better team because of him. With Ronaldo, you can no longer play on the counterattack, what Sancho was hired for. This season, Bruno Fernandes, best player of last year, has barely touched the ball and everything worked like a snowball for Solskjaer”, he said.

Merson also said that, despite being one of the best players in the world, Ronaldo is still the ”Achilles’ heel” of the English team.

”Don’t get me wrong, Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world but he is the Achilles’ heel of this team. It’s a legend but United have to play as a team to win titles, they don’t need someone out there to score 20 goals,” he concluded.

Under the command of Michael Carrick, former Red Devils player and who was assistant to Solskjaer, United returns to the field next Tuesday (23), to face the Villarreal, at 2:45 pm (Brasilia) by Champions League.

Then, on Sunday (28), he will face the leader Chelsea, at 1:30 pm (GMT), by the Premier League, with transmission LIVE by ESPN on Star+.



