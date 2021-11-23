Former Nintendo President Says Industry Is “Better” Because of Xbox

Check out what the former president of Nintendo said!

In a conversation during the event Xbox Pioneers: Creativity & Innovation, Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president of Nintendo, commented that the gaming industry is “better” because of the Xbox.

According to Reggie Fils-Aimé, the “robust Xbox ecosystem” has enabled industry became much better with the arrival of the new platform from Microsoft. He also commented a bit about his history with Xbox. Check out what he said:

“The moment of launch, the moment in time now, 20 years later, the industry is better off because of the Xbox launch, I believe that. And the fact that there are all these companies making all this wonderful content, the ecosystem is so robust, the Xbox is a big part of it.” he said, and added:

“When Xbox came out, I wasn’t in the industry, I was a consumer – I was that typical consumer who already had a PS2 in my house, a Nintendo 64, I was even thinking about a GameCube but I didn’t actually buy one because I it was already part of Nintendo… but my son, an avid gamer, was the one who said we need to check out this Xbox thing… and the flagship was Halo, and that experience is what put the original Xbox in my house with that big one and old control. That’s my Xbox memory from the beginning.” finished.

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.