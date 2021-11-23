Fox News Journalists Dismiss for Capitol Invasion Special – International

When Fox released the trailer for Patriot Purge, a special about the January 6 invasion of the US Capitol, journalists Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes decided that was enough.

“I’m trying to leave Fox because of this,” Jonah Goldberg wrote to business partner Stephen Hayes on launch day, October 27. “I’m in the game,” Hayes replied. “Totally outrageous. This will lead to violence. I’m not sure how we can stay.”

Days later, the complete special, led by the trumpist presenter Tucker Carlson, appeared on Fox’s online subscription streaming service. Last week, the two men, both employees of Fox, Fox News, formalized their resignations.

In a way, their exits should not be surprising: they are part of the purge operation that the new right is conducting in the corners of conservative institutions that still harbor pockets of resistance to the control of Donald Trump about the Republican Party.

Goldberg, former editor of National Review, and Hayes, former editor of the Weekly Standard, they were stars of the pre-Trump conservative movement. They clearly established their positions in 2019 when they founded the The Dispatch, an online publication they described as “a place where caring readers can come for conservative, fact-based news and commentary.” The platform has nearly 30,000 subscribers.

Their departures also mark the end of a hope shared by some Fox News employees — as strange as it seems to outsiders — that the channel would at some point return to a pre-Trump reality: hyper-partisan but capable. to distance himself from some Republicans. The president of the company, Rupert Murdoch, recently attacked Trumpism, acting as if he didn’t run the company — as Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien noted.

The reality at Fox and similar institutions is that many of its leaders feel that the close bond between Trump and his audience leaves them little choice but to move forward, no matter what they believe. Fox officials often speak of this in terms of “respect for the public.” And in a polarized era, the greatest opportunities for audience, money and attention, as politicians and the media on the left and right have demonstrated, lie at the extreme edges of American politics.

Carlson became the network’s most-watched prime-time presenter by playing explicitly for the far right, and Patriot Purge — through innuendo and imagery — explored an alternative Jan. 6 story in which violence was a “false flag” and the consequence was the persecution of conservatives.

Goldberg said he and Hayes stayed on Fox News because, after talks at Fox, they felt the network would try to regain some of its independence after Trump’s defeat, “righting the ship.”

“Patriot Purge it was a sign that people have come to terms with that direction of things, and there is no plan, at least not that I have been told, for a course correction,” said Goldberg.

Hayes, 51, and Goldberg, 52, joined Fox News in 2009. At the time, they were the main ideological actors in the conservative movement, which strayed far from the years of George W. Bush. Hayes had defended the invasion of Iraq in the The Weekly Standard, while Goldberg had just published a book called Liberal Fascism.

They now find themselves among a group of Americans who think that Trump’s threat to the US democratic system trumps many political differences. Hayes said he was particularly concerned about Fox’s support for the idea “that there is a domestic war on terrorism.” “That’s not true,” he said.

Hayes said he was particularly disturbed recently when a man at a conference of the pro-Trump Turning Point USA group asked its leader, “When are we going to use the guns?”

“It’s a scary time,” said Hayes. “And I think we’d do well to have people who, at the very least, aren’t putting out things that encourage that sort of thing.”

For his part, Goldberg said he has been thinking about William F. Buckley, the late founder of the National Review, who saw it as part of his mission to “impose conservative arguments seriously” and eliminate some fringe extremist groups, including the John Birch Society.

“Want it to be Patriot Purge or from antivaxx (moves), I don’t want this to be done on my behalf. I want to denounce and criticize,” said Goldberg. “I don’t want to feel like I’m betraying the confidence I had in being a Fox News contributor. And I don’t want to be accused of not having fought it either. It was an unsustainable strain for me.”

Now, their views have put them out of the republican mainstream, or at least outside of what right-wing institutions and traditional politicians are willing to say out loud. But while both have occasionally appeared on Fox News Sunday’s “Special Report” and “Fox News Sunday” in recent years, they’ve been unwelcome on Fox’s prime time for years, and Goldberg has joined. in bitter clash with prime-time presenter Sean Hannity in 2016.

Despite the hopes of former collaborators, Fox’s programming followed Trump’s lead. Personnel changes, too. The network, for example, fired the veteran political editor who accurately projected Biden’s victory in important Arizona on election night. And he hired Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Hayes and Goldberg are the first members of Fox’s payroll to resign over the “Purge of the Patriot,” but others have signaled their unhappiness. Geraldo Rivera, a Fox News correspondent since 2001, captured the difficulty of the network’s internal divergence when he made cautious criticisms of Carlson and the Patriot Purge to journalist Michael Grynbaum. “That worries me — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for it — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke rather than enlighten,” he said.

On air, two shows with audiences smaller than Carlson’s ran after his special to refute the false theories presented in Patriot Purge. Special Report summoned a former official of the CIA on October 29 to debunk the “false flag” theories. And on Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace broached the issue with one of Trump’s few enemies in the Republican delegation, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Carlson called Hayes and Goldberg’s resignations “great news” in a telephone interview on Sunday. “Our viewers will be grateful.”

A Fox News spokeswoman, Irena Briganti, declined to comment on the layoffs, but sent data showing independent voters watch the station.

Layoffs like Hayes and Goldberg remain rare at Fox. Cable TV contributors’ salaries are lucrative — often in six figures or more — and open the door to book and lecture offerings. That means there are no easy ways out without suffering a sharp reduction in pay.

“There are a lot of people there that I respect and like and consider friends with, and they’re making a decision based on how to support their families, handle their careers and everything. And I won’t question them,” Goldberg said. “There are also a lot of people there who think Fox’s opinion is amazing.”