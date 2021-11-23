France says Covid-19’s new wave hits ‘lightning’ speed

The new wave of Covid-19 in France is increasing the number of infections at an alarming rate, the country’s government said, based on daily new cases of the disease that nearly doubled last week. The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,153 on Saturday (20), compared to 9,458 the week before, according to health authorities, representing an increase of 81%.

“The fifth wave is starting at the speed of light,” said government spokesman Gabrial Attal. The most recent rise in the past seven days is three times the average increase in reported cases over the previous three weeks, indicating an exponential acceleration in infections.

At this time, the increase in infections has not caused a movement of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals, and this with authorities attributing the limited number of patients in intensive care to the high rate of vaccinations in France, which even seem to be highly effective against the most dangerous forms of the virus.

Credits: Shutterstock

Last Saturday, hospitals reported a total of 7,974 patients with Covid-19 in their care, with 1,333 of them in intensive care. This compares to 6,500 and 1,000, respectively, in the previous month.

“There is a very strong increase in infections, but we also know that in France we have very high vaccination coverage. We seem to be ahead of our neighbors when it comes to booster shots,” he commented.

France’s move to get a health pass earlier than other countries over the summer period has also helped keep Covid-19 under control. The government continues to defend its choice to “impose the brunt of the restrictions on unvaccinated people, not vaccinated people,” concluded Attal.

Source: Medical Xpress

