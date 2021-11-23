Fred is accused of betraying Bianca Andrade in a ballad with three women, watch video

Top Stories

Bianca Andrade, better known as Boca Rosa, had its name among the most talked about subjects in the early hours of this Tuesday, November 23rd. The reason? it was because an Instagram gossip page exposed that the influencer was betrayed by her husband, Fred Do Unencumbered.

“Changing the subject quickly. It seems that Fred, Boca Rosa’s husband, is still full with three women in a ballad in Qatar”, wrote the page that immediately afterwards released a video of Bianca Andrade’s husband with three women at a ballad. Check it out below.

See more about the alleged betrayal in the relationship between Bianca Andrade and Fred

Also according to the Rooster Intruder page, Fred was seen at a resort alongside a 20-something girl. Soon after, the page revealed that they were loose in the pool and then went to a room.

“I don’t know why the surprise, where Fred supposedly betrayed Boca Rosa. Turns out they’ve always been released, an open relationship. Where he can be with whoever he wants (inclusive men), and she can be with whoever she wants (inclusive women). It all happened when the boy went to a resort, and many people besides friends saw him in the pool with a girl in her twenties. He was pretty loose all over if he wanted to. And then they went to the bedroom. Do what?”, he said.

