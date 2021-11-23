Free Fire: augmented reality planes to drop codiguin | free fire

Garena presented, this Monday, the event O Jogo Virou Dropzin, which will cause several codiguins, the name given by the community to codes that allow you to rescue items in Free Fire, to be “dropped” from augmented reality planes. Available throughout Brazil, it is scheduled to start this Tuesday, at 10 am, Brasília time.

1 of 2 Prizes that can be redeemed — Photo: Divulgação/Garena Prizes that can be redeemed — Photo: Divulgação/Garena

The virtual plane that will distribute Garena battle royale codes will fly in several cities in Brazil until December 3rd. To follow the plane’s path, it is necessary to access the event’s official website to find out if the codiguin will be available. To be able to redeem the prize, it is necessary to point the cell phone’s camera to the sky and see the drops “falling”.

As in the game, the drops will be filled with rewards that can be conquered by the players. After getting the code, just go to Garena’s official redemption website and get the freebie. Among the prizes are the Dinosaur Backpack, Gel Wall and many other in-game cosmetics.

However, you must pay attention to the plane’s itinerary, which will pass in different states over the next few days. Initially, players from Acre, Amazonas and Rondônia will be able to rescue the codiguins. Then, until November 28, it will be the turn of players from Amapá, Pará, Bahia, Sergipe, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Roraima, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Alagoas.

From November 29th to December 3rd it will be the turn of players from Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, São Paulo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal, Tocantins, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul be able to do the rescue by pointing the camera at the sky. See the full calendar below.