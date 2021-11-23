Free Fire will reward Augmented Reality, see how to get it

From this Tuesday (23rd), Free Fire will give rewards to players all over Brazil through Augmented Reality (AR). By registering on the official website of the campaign “The Game Has Turned Dropzin”, fans will be able, by pointing their cell phone camera to the sky, to see their ‘dropzins‘ falling down.

As in the game, there will be boxes full of rewards: codes, items, skins and other prizes such as the Dinosaur Backpack, Gel Wall – ExploDino, Luqueta, Slipper, Diamond Ticket, among others.

In addition, the Free Fire plane will pass through all five regions of the country, starting on Tuesday (23) in Acre, Amazonas and Rondônia. Throughout the week, until November 28, the drops can be guaranteed by players from Amapá, Pará, Bahia, Sergipe, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Roraima, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Alagoas .

Next week, between November 29th and December 3rd, the states will be Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, São Paulo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Federal District, Tocantins, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande southern.

The complete schedule and the plane’s trajectory can be seen here:

