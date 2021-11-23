Freeland projects 2022 in Botafogo: ‘If we maintain a base, we will do State and consistent year’

champion of Serie B, O Botafogo planning for 2022 has already started. One of the internal priorities is to maintain the working base in football, not just the players, so that the club can be more consistent in the next season. That’s what the football director believes, Edward Freeland.

He projects punctual reinforcements, not in large quantities, even because he knows the club’s financial situation, especially at the beginning of next year, still without the resources of the Series A. Thus, having as a first step the maintenance of the base.

– One of the central points is to maintain a base. Not only the coach, who was one of the highest points in the process, a base of players, because we understand that if we join this team in the State, we will have a very consistent competition. About being champion or not, there are always the big ones and there are small ones that do interesting work, but it would be very different this year. And we would have a much more consistent year with signings. The most important thing is to stay in the line of responsibility, minimize the margin for error and maintain the base. We set up several internal processes that are little talked about. we had the Altamiro Bottino as scientific coordinator, he leaves, we bring the Fabio Eiras. The club’s processes are working very well, which also corroborates the result. We don’t have a player in the medical department, it’s a lot to our credit. Health and Performance Center. If we maintain this base, we will have a consistent year. The results will depend on some issues, such as hiring, renewals and exits. But all this can help us get closer to the goals – said Freeland, in an interview with “Lance!”.

The director also answered if Botafogo’s radar is to make big signings.

– We always look at the market and see opportunities. We are discussing some names. When I arrived, we discussed some to be leaders and have media and crowd appeal. That’s important, the numbers say that, but we can never not care to look at what the guy could represent as a great hire if he can’t deliver on the field. Then it only lasts one or two games. O Rafael he came, he hadn’t played for a while, he’s getting used to professional Brazilian football, which he had never played before. We are sure that it will be an anchor in this process, helping a lot even abroad, as I am from Botafogo. If we contracted with greater weight, with media appeal, we have to be able to deliver in the field. otherwise it doesn’t make sense – completed.

