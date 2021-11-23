French championship game ends after player is bottled

A French league game between Lyon and Marseille was canceled on Sunday (21) night after Olympique de Marseille’s Dimitri Payet was hit in the head by a bottle thrown by Lyon fans.

Payet walked to take a corner kick in the fifth minute of the French Championship game at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium, but as he prepared, a bottle thrown from the stands hit him in the back of the head.

Referee Ruddy Buquet instructed the teams to go to their respective locker rooms after Payet received the treatment and Lyon players tried to calm the atmosphere.

It looked like the game might restart. The stadium announcer said the game would resume, but warned that a new incident would lead to the game being abandoned.

Lyon’s players took the field to warm up, but the Olympique de Marseille team remained in the dressing room. After waiting almost two hours, at 22:45 local time the game was abandoned.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas wrote on the club’s official Twitter account: “We send (Payet) our apologies”.

“The perpetrator was immediately denounced and caught. It is an isolated act”, continued Aulas. “After a long discussion, a decision was made by Mr. Buquet. When there are 55,000 people in a stadium, precautions must be taken. The referee called everyone a second time to announce that he had changed his mind,” he said.

“The match was postponed after an hour and a half. Our players followed Mr. Buquet’s orders, getting back to warming up. Then the referee changed his mind and they went back to the locker room. They wisely awaited the decision and followed it. The offender was arrested. The individual in question has been isolated. It is a pity that a generality has been taken away from this”.

Communiqué : L’Olympique Lyonnais condamne fermement l’incident lors d’OL-OMhttps://t.co/iSK0kvuzdl — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) November 22, 2021

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) released a statement in which it called the incident a “cowardly attack”, in addition to saying that Payet was also the victim of “insults of a discriminatory nature”.

“Despite the firmness of the decisions of the LFP Disciplinary Committee since the beginning of the season (point deductions, games behind closed doors, closed bleachers) and the work carried out with the government to more effectively sanction violent individuals in the stadiums, these new serious incidents they act as a reminder that game security is the responsibility of the host club and local authorities, who make the final decision on whether a game will be restarted or permanently stopped,” the statement says.

“At a time when Ligue 1 Uber Eats is becoming increasingly attractive on the pitch, these serious and repeated incidents are destroying the league’s image in France and internationally.”

The LFP Disciplinary Commission will hold an emergency meeting on Monday after the “new and extremely serious incidents”.

The incident follows a series of fan mishaps that have occurred this season in France.

It is the second time this season that Payet has been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. On August 22, in a game against Nice, a bottle hit Payet in the back. Payet’s teammates Álvaro González and Matteo Guendouzi rushed to support him, while Nice captain Dante tried to defuse the situation.

The security team tried to contain the fans amid rising tensions, but they descended onto the field creating a riot between fans, players and coaching staff.

As a result, Nice received a two-point penalty, one of which was suspended, and were ordered to repeat their league match against Olympique Marseille.

Payet and González were later sanctioned with suspensions of one and two games, respectively. Marseille physiotherapist Pablo Fernández also received a ban until the end of June 2022.

The second part of the derby between Lens and Lille was also postponed for about half an hour after fans threw objects at each other, as well as at players on the field.

*This article has been translated. Read the original in english