French newspaper covering PSG up close sees Pochettino wanting to ‘escape fast’ from the club: ‘Divorce inevitable’

PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino is singled out as favorite to take over Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure

After ESPN reveal this Monday that the coach of the PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, is “frustrated” with the backstage of the French club and is singled out as a strong option to take over Manchester United soon, the french newspaper le Parisien, which has enormous access to the backstage of Parque dos Príncipes, confirmed the investigation and brought other details about the situation.

The daily claims that the situation between the Argentine and the main directors of Paris, such as the sporting director Leonardo, it’s really bad, and it already talks about “inevitable divorce” between the parts.

“That’s a question no one thought they’d ask so early in the season, after just 14 games of Call 1 and 4 of Champions League: until when? Yes, until when will Mauricio Pochettino be PSG coach? As crazy as it sounds, the question is already being asked behind the scenes at the club, and, according to information, all options are on the table“, highlighted the vehicle.

The newspaper claims that the crisis between the Argentine and the top hats are “at first“, but it’s already “latent” behind the scenes, even with just 11 months having passed since the former defender took over from Thomas Tuchel at the Parque dos Príncipes.

The vehicle also claims that the surroundings of Pochettino are also at open war with the PSG.

“In Manchester, there is already talk of Pochettino’s quick arrival, even before the end of the season. As always, the coach remains silent. its surroundings feed the newspapers with information, confident in the coach’s desire to lead United,” he said.

“It just makes the mood in Paris even worse. Looks like Pochettino is looking for a quick exit and a divorce at any cost.“, shot.

One of the main reasons for Mauricio’s dissatisfaction at PSG, and which he insisted on making clear in recent newspaper interview L’Equipe, is that he is having to apply “the club ideas” in your work, not “its principles” as a technician.

Pochettino’s contract in Paris runs until June 2023, but the le Parisien states that the situation can escalate and change sharply depending on the outcome of the expected match against the Manchester City, on Wednesday, for the Champions League.

“The separation between the technician and the PSG already seems inevitable in the short or medium term.“, points the vehicle.





“Despite having a cast that is envied across Europe, Pochettino never looked truly happy in his post.. And if he leaves, PSG will have to do what it has done many times in recent years: start again from scratch,” he concluded.