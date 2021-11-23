Funsaud warns company hired as an emergency for medical shifts

An investigation opened by Funsaud (Dourados Health Services Foundation) resulted in the application of the warning penalty to the Medical Assistance Team Ltd., hired on June 22 to serve the population of the municipality and macro-region in the emergency room of the Hospital da Vida and in the 24-Hour UPA (Emergency Service Unit) on a 12-hour shift.

Headquartered in Várzea Grande, Mato Grosso, this company was hired for R$ 2,219,968.00 through Bid Waiver No. 030/2021, in an emergency relationship with a term of three months, according to the extract of Contract No. 066/2021 , published in the Official Gazette of the City of June 30th.

However, on July 22, exactly one month after hiring the company, the foundation’s CEO, Jairo Jose de Lima, issued Ordinance No. 116/2021/Funsaud determining the opening of Sanctioning Administrative Proceeding No. 005/2021 to investigate possible breaches of Contract Clauses n. 066/2021/FUNSAUD with the consequent application of the sanctions provided for in the Clauses of the Contract and article 87 of Law 8.666/1993.

Made public on August 3, this document established that within 30 days the Sanctioning Administrative Proceedings Committee would also investigate “possible administrative breaches of contractual obligations practiced by the company Equipe Assistência Médica Ltda”, registered under the CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities) number 14.074.423/0001-60, with Daoud Mohd Khamis Jaber Abdallah as managing partner.

Subsequently, on September 30, the extract of the first amendment to Contract No. 066/2021 of June 30, 2021, signed by the foundation’s CEO, Jairo José de Lima, and by Daoud Mohd Khamis Jaber Abdallah, company representative , made the extension of the bond official for another 90 days.

In this Monday’s edition (22), the Official Gazette of the Municipality published Ordinance No. 198 Funsaud/2021 of November 12, 2021, whose Sanctioning Administrative Proceeding Extract communicates the penalty of Warning to the company.

On Thursday (18), the official press of the municipality made public the result of the Bidding Process No. 085/2021 – Onsite Auction No. 023/2021, won by Avive Gestão de Serviços Médicos Ltda, from Londrina, Paraná, to take over the medical shifts at the UPA and at the Hospital da Vida.

This open bidding to meet “the basic needs of services that must be provided by the Dourados Health Service Foundation” provided for a global value of R$8,454,389.57, but the winning company proposed R$7,523,512.90.

