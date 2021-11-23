Future Ibovespa resists negative pressures and tries to recover; PEC of Precatório and Covid in Europe follow on the radar

Photo: reproduction

SAO PAULO – Ibovespa futures trades in high on this Tuesday (23), the day following another session of losses for the Brazilian stock exchange. Yesterday, the Ibovespa renewed its worst closing score of the year, in a trading session that promised to be one of recovery. This behavior shows how the market remains sensitive to political noise, at a time when the outside world is also unable to support valuations.

Amidst the scenario of more inflation forecast for this year, investors did not like the speeches by the special secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, that the PEC dos Precatórios could open an additional fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion – the which caused the index to turn into negative terrain in yesterday’s session.

This is because, with the increase in the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) projections, released by Focus the day before, which may exceed 10.2%, the estimated value of leftovers was also raised by R$ 14.5 billion, compared to what was previously estimated by the economic team.

Given this scenario, the market will monitor how the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, senator Fernando Bezerra, will format the text, which should be presented tomorrow at the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), so that it can be forwarded to the Plenary in the week that he comes.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) opened the way for Brazil’s Aid to be approved by next year, without being considered a breach of the electoral law. The government wants to make the benefit permanent.

At 9:10 am (Brasilia time), Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 traded up 0.60% at 103,005 points.

The commercial dollar opened higher and rose 0.18% to R$5.603 on purchase and R$5.604 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December 2021 advanced 0.36% to R$5.611.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advances three basis points to 12.37%; DI for January 2025 rises six basis points to 12.17%; and the DI for January 2027 advances six basis points, at 12.02%.

In New York, futures indices continue the losses recorded yesterday on the stock exchanges. The Dow Jones futures are up slightly by 0.03; the S&P 500 futures drops 0.04%; and Nasdaq futures have a negative variation of 0.24%.

Yesterday, the chairman Federal Reserve officer Jerome Powell was reappointed to the job by President Joe Biden. Powell’s confirmation for another four years at the helm of the monetary authority now depends on Senate approval. O chairman disputed the position with Lael Brainard, who is a member of the board of the Fed and was a favorite of the more progressive wing of the Democrats.

The choice of Powell reinforces the perspective that interest rates in the United States should rise next year. This perception has increased the yield on Treasury bonds, which contributes to the fall of stock exchanges.

“Powell is the least of the evils, amid a central bank steeped in modern monetary theory that advocates the spilling of unchecked money into the economy, controlled by substantial tax hikes,” says Infinity report, signed by Jason Vieira, economist. boss.

The maintenance of stimulus measures to the detriment of rising inflation has been a matter of concern among investors. In Europe, where prices are advancing to historic levels, monetary authorities insist on continuing to inject liquidity. The advance in the number of Covid-19 cases, with new restrictions being imposed in countries like the Netherlands, Austria and Germany, puts more negative pressure on the exchanges.

Read more: WHO Director says world is entering Covid-19’s fourth wave

“In terms of indicators, consumer confidence in the euro zone came in below expectations in November. The PMIs (Purchasing Managers Indices) in the region positively surprised the market’s estimates, but they should lose steam in the next monthly releases and point to a slowdown in local economic activity”, points out the XP report released this morning.

The Stoxx 600 index that brings together companies from key sectors in 17 European countries tumbled on Tuesday, down more than 1%.

In the segment of commodities, iron ore prices again soar with the expectation of resumption of production in Chinese steelmakers, after strict control by the Chinese government in recent months. On the Dalian Stock Exchange, prices rose 10% this morning and closed with an appreciation of 7.8% to US$ 91.96 per ton.

Oil prices, on the other hand, are falling again. Brent barrel retreats 0.78% to US$79.08; that of WTI drops 1.24% to US$ 75.80.

Read more: India plans to sell 5 million barrels of oil reserves

corporate radar

The corporate news this Tuesday (23) highlights that Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) says that there is no definition on the sale of participation in Braskem (BRKM5).

Bradespar (BRAP4) informed that the special resources of Litel’s indemnity action, which gathers the participation of pension funds in Vale (VALE3), will go to the STJ.

Meanwhile, Banco Inter (BIDI11) formalized the acquisition of Pronto Money Transfer, a financial technology company based in the US.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and Braskem (BRKM5)

Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) reinforces that there is no definition on the sale of participation in Braskem (BRKM5). The positioning took place in response to the news that a tripartite negotiation between Odebrecht and its partner Petrobras with Odebrecht creditor banks for the sale of a share of PN shares in the petrochemical company would be underway.

The state company also confirmed for Thursday (26) the presentation of the Strategic Plan 2022-2026. Today, its president, Joaquim Luna e Silva, participates in a congressional hearing.

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp (QUAL3) announced this Tuesday (23) that it has entered into a commercial partnership with the Orthopride group, a network of clinics dedicated to orthodontics and dental esthetics in Brazil.

As a first step in the partnership, Qualicorp will install kiosks inside Orthopride stores to market its products and provide customer service to the franchise network, within the concept store-in-store.

The pilot project will start at six Orthopride stores located in Greater Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. Thus, Qualicorp initially offers health plans to those who provide orthodontic and esthetic care, and reinforces its strategy of transforming itself into a multichannel platform.

Orthopride is present in 16 states with 180 units and serving more than 250 thousand people.

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar (BRAP4) informed that the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro admitted special appeals from Litel’s indemnity action, which gathers the holdings of pension funds in Vale (VALE3). Thus, the appeals will go to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Litel seeks damages of R$ 1.41 billion, referring to the Call Citibank litigation.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale (VALE3) informed about the resignation of the member of the Board of Directors José Maurício Pereira Coelho.

The mining company also clarified that the council will meet in the next few days to assess the appointment of a replacement.

Interbank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter (BIDI11) formalized the acquisition of Pronto Money Transfer, a financial technology company headquartered in the US, with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The operation is part of Inter’s strategy of starting its service provision activities in the United States, in an inorganic way, expanding the offer of financial and non-financial products.

Matthew Group (GMAT3)

Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) opened 4 Eletro stores in October, in Maranhão and Piauí.

In Maranhão, the cities of Tutóia and Zé Doca received their first Eletro operations. The capital São Luís also has a new Electro unit.

In Piauí, the city of União received its first store of the Group.

Dommo Energy (DMMO3)

Dommo Energia (DMMO3) informed a capital increase, in the total amount of R$ 139.7 million, with the issue of 199,591,999 new common shares.

Hail (SLED4)

Saraiva Livreiros (SLED4), under judicial reorganization, approved the reverse split of common and preferred shares issued by the company, both in the proportion of 35 to 1, with no change in the capital stock.

B3 (B3SA3)

Yesterday (22) B3 (B3SA3) began offering fixed-income index fund shares (ETFs) loan service.

According to the Exchange, the objective is to expand and facilitate the performance of strategies by investors, encourage product trading and, consequently, provide greater liquidity to the secondary market.

MRS ([ativo=MRSA3])

The new concession contract for the railway managed by MRS Logística foresees investments of R$9.7 billion and 280 railway works, in 51 municipalities, according to a report by Valor.

Aliansce Soane (ALSO3)

The manager Alaska increased its exposure in the Aliansce Sonae shopping center network (ALSO3). The funds managed by it now hold 13.729 million shares, equivalent to 5.15% of the total.

