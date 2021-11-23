Galaxy Z Flip 3 Is Samsung’s Best Foldable Phone? | Analysis / Review

Galaxy Flip or Fold? Which do you find most interesting? After looking at Fold 3, it’s time to see what Flip 3 has to offer. At first, it is more interesting because it is much cheaper, which makes its cost-benefit more attractive. But what does it lose compared to Samsung’s other collapsible? The Flip and Fold are two different bets. While one tries to be a foldable tablet, the other rescues the nostalgia of old cell phones. The build quality is the same for both, as is the IPX8 resistance for water protection. Its screen is big when opened, but it has the benefit of being a compact phone when folded. The main panel is now 120 Hz with strong brightness and vibrant colors. The outside screen grew and became more useful for notifications and as a guide to use the rear cameras when taking a selfie. Stereo sound is good quality, although it exaggerates the highs.

The Snapdragon 888 combined with 8 GB of RAM guarantees performance similar to Fold 3, but it doesn’t quite surpass the S21 line with Exynos 2100, at least in multitasking. In benchmarks, we have higher scores, but with a small difference. Flip 3 runs any game well at maximum quality; just avoid playing for a long time due to overheating. The small 3300 mAh battery might be a worrying factor, but it didn’t disappoint in our review. Flip 3 manages to spend all day away from electrical outlets; just don’t expect great autonomy when connected to 5G. Recharge time is slow due to 15W limitation. The Flip 3 cameras are old, with a mixture of sensors from the Galaxy S7 and S10. The good news is that they still manage to take good photos, but for the price you pay for the folding box, it could have a thicker photographic set. Anyway, using the two rear cameras for selfies shows good flexibility. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 arrived in Brazil in October by BRL 6,999 on the 128GB model and BRL 7,499 by the 256GB version. It is worth it? It is currently cheaper, as you can see in the offers below. The problem is that there is no competition for it, which makes it our only option in the national market for affordable folding.