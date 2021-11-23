Garimpeiro was looking for gold but ended up finding an even more valuable meteorite

While searching for gold in 2015 in Australia’s Maryborough Regional Park, gold miner David Hole discovered a reddish rock with a weight beyond what would be expected for its size. Thinking it was a valuable nugget of gold, he took it home and, after numerous attempts without being able to open it, Hole delivered it to the Melbourne Museum. It is now known that, to the garimpeiro’s surprise, the rock was actually something rarer and more valuable than golden metal: a meteorite.

The region in which the city of Maryborough is located is called Goldfields, an area known for the Australian gold rush in the 19th century. Armed with a metal detector, David Hole was, of course, looking for another when he came across the heavy, reddish rock amidst the clay. At home, he tried to saw it and dip it in acid, but none of it was successful.

The Maryborough Meteorite (Image: Reproduction/Victoria Museums/Rod Start)

Hole then delivered the unusual rock to the Melbourne Museum, where researchers performed an in-depth analysis of the material. “It had a chiseled, dimpled look,” said museum geologist Dermont Henry. He explained that these characteristics are forged as the object passes through the Earth’s atmosphere — with the temperature high, it melts outside. In his 37 years working at the museum, examining thousands of rocks, Henry explained that only two were characterized as real meteorites.

He and other museum researchers described the object in an article and named it the Maryborough Meteorite, in honor of the town near where it was found. According to them, the meteorite is 4.6 billion years old and weighs 37.5 kg. With the aid of a diamond saw, Henry and his team cut a small slice of the rock, discovering that the meteorite had a large amount of iron, being classified as a common chondrite (H5).

Condrule observed inside the meteorite (Image: Reproduction/Museums Victoria)

Inside the object, the researchers observed tiny crystallized particles of metallic minerals known as chondrules. Meteorites, Henry explained, are a cheaper way to explore space, as they provide clues to the age and chemical formation of the Solar System. Researchers have not yet determined the origins of the Maryborough meteorite, but they believe it came from the Asteroid Belt, located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

Carbon dating also indicated that the meteorite has been on Earth for a period of between 100 to 1,000 years. The researchers highlighted that the rock in question is far rarer than gold — being one of 17 meteorites recorded in the Australian city of Victoria and the second largest chondrite by mass. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society of Victoria.

Source: ScienceAlert, Museums Victoria