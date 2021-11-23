Gasoline price is stable after 6 consecutive weeks of high | Economy

The average price of gasoline at gas stations in the country was stable last week, at R$ 6.752 a liter on average, according to a survey released this Monday (22) by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In the previous week, the fuel had registered the sixth consecutive week of high.

In the year, the increase in the average price is 49.48%. The maximum value, of R$ 7,999, was found again in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul – the week before, it was R$ 7,780 in the city.

In the same direction as gasoline, the average price of liter of diesell remained stable in Brazilian posts, costing an average of R$5.356. In the year, the accumulated high is 47.35%. The maximum price was R$ 6,700 a liter again in Cruzeiro do Sul, in Acre.

The average value of the liter of ethanol rose 0.37% in the week, to R$ 5.414 – accumulating a high of 70.25% in the year. The maximum price was R$ 7,797 per liter also in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul.

the price of gas cylinder (LPG) of 13kg, in turn, remained stable again and closed the week at R$ 102.27 – reaching R$ 140 in Sorriso (MT).

The main ‘engine’ of the recent increases is the devaluation of the real. Until this Monday (22), the dollar – currency to which the value of oil is pegged – had accumulated a high of 7.82% against the real this year.

What gives strength to this movement of loss in value of the Brazilian currency are the various uncertainties of investors regarding the direction of the economic policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Gas stations in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, for example, are limiting the amount of refueling at the pumps for foreigners.

The measure was adopted after many Brazilians started to cross the border, through the Tancredo Neves Bridge, through Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná.

According to consumers, the supply in the neighboring country is attractive because gasoline has been found at half the price charged in Brazil.

Inflation rises to 1.25% in October

Driven by the rise in gasoline, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 1.25% in October, after registering a rate of 1.16% in September, according to data from the Institute Brazilian Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“It was the biggest change for the month of October since 2002 (1.31%)”, highlighted the IBGE.

With the result, inflation accumulates high of 8.24% in the year and 10.67% in the last 12 months, above the registered in the immediately previous 12 months (10.25%). This is the highest index for a 1-year interval since January 2016 (10.71%).

All 9 groups of products and services surveyed rose in October, with highlights for transport (2.62%), mainly due to fuel (3.21%).