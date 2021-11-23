Geraldo Luís says his heart problems got worse due to Covid-19

Geraldo Luís, 50-year-old presenter, told during a live on Instagram, what his heart problems were aggravated by the after-effects of Covid-19. Last Saturday (20), the Record TV presenter had to be hospitalized and undergo a catheterization procedure, after feeling severe pain in his chest.

“Doctors performed a catheterization to find out what was happening and rule out the possibility of a heart attack. They proved that I have fatty plaques in the coronary arteries, and Covid may have aggravated [o quadro]”, commented the presenter.

Afterwards, Geraldo Luís said that the doctors warned him that he might have to stent his arteries to free up the blood flow., but luckily, he can follow through with less invasive treatment.

“Once again it was the presence of God, of Jesus, because there was no need to put the stent, which is a small spring that goes through this little hole, this pipe that they drilled here, to the heart”, said.

The presenter also mentioned, the symptoms that led him to seek medical attention. At first, he believed it was something related to diabetes.

“I’m not twenty years old anymore. In the last week, I started to have an absurd fatigue. I thought it was diabetes, which really was out of balance. On Wednesday, my blood pressure took a serious rise and on Friday, I felt a bad feeling and a bad feeling. I immediately called my doctor and went to the hospital.” detailed it.

Now, Geraldo will undergo dietary re-education to reduce plaques and will also continue taking medication at home. “If I don’t take care of these plaques, which are already between 25 and 30%, they can enlarge, clog the arteries and culminate in a heart attack”, said the journalist.

Geraldo Luís and the fight against Covid-19

In April of this year, two months after being diagnosed with covid-19 and going through difficult times in the hospital, Geraldo Luís made a long outburst on social media, recalling his fight against the disease.

“Suddenly you leave the scene, what was in your hands comes out as an invisible power you don’t know. Suddenly the night was no longer mine, nor the days much less the time. I asked myself of course! Because now? Because with me and because in such a serious way this virus came and took everything. In the midst of a new project, what I love to do the most stopped, so many plans I wanted to make, try and work out… it disappeared from me, from my strength. Dare I ask God why? Right now? Why? My voice stopped, and there I was from the stage to a hospital bed”, said the presenter. “I wanted so much to have proved to me who believed in me in the house that I love and work so much, but sometimes life does just that. It wasn’t time to ask anything. The mighty silence of God silenced me and made me walk. Little do you know, I was afraid of one thing, so much oxygen and masks for hours made my voice thin, weak… unrecognizable. But… She’s back! Time passed and he survived, with a lung 85 percent taken, he was clearing. It had to be like that, passing through the valley, through the narrow gate with faith and love. I apologize to my viewer, my entire team. But heaven knows everything”, declared Geraldo Luís.