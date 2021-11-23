German minister’s dramatic appeal for citizens to get vaccinated







The German minister said that getting immunized is a ‘moral duty’ Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn made a harsh statement about covid-19 amid a worrying spread of the disease in the country.

“By the end of winter (in the northern hemisphere), everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead,” the minister told a news conference in the capital, Berlin.

Germany is reaching a fourth wave of a coronavirus outbreak: cases are rising rapidly, the infection rate is at the highest level since the start of the pandemic, and many hospitals are already full.

The country also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with 68% of the population fully immunized.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 30,643 new infections — 7,000 more than a week ago.

Tougher restrictions are being implemented in the country, such as the ban on the entry of unvaccinated people in certain places and the cancellations of some of the famous Christmas markets.

Spahn said he was against making covid-19 vaccines mandatory, but he said getting immunized was a “moral obligation” as it affects other people.

“Freedom means taking responsibility, and it is a duty to society to be vaccinated,” said the German minister.





In Germany, 68% of the population is fully immunized Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

He added that the highly contagious Delta variant is driving the recent wave and that “anyone who is not vaccinated will, in the coming months, be infected and unprotected.”

At the press conference, Spahn called Moderna’s vaccine, made in the United States, the “Rolls-Royce” of vaccines, a stimulus to prevent the high demand for the doses of Pfizer/BioNTech produced in the country from leading to the depletion of stocks. According to him, 16 million doses of Moderna could expire in the coming months if they are not used.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 99,000 people have died in Germany from covid-19, and a total of 5.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus.