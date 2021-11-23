Germans will be ‘vaccinated, cured or dead’ at the end of winter says health minister – International

The Germans will be “vaccinated, cured or dead” by the end of winter due to the advance of the Covid-19 cross country. At least that’s what the minister of Health said. Jens Spahn, this Monday, 22, in a scenario in which European authorities discuss ways to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus.

“Probably at the end of this winter – as is sometimes cynically said – almost everyone in the Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead,” said Spahn. According to the minister, the projected scenario takes into account the spread of the delta variant, classified by him as “very, very dangerous”.

In addition to the impactful phrase, the minister also asked that the country’s citizens take the vaccine in an “urgent” manner, as the national rate of people who received the doses remains lower than that observed in many European countries.

With the number of new daily infections surpassing the record of 65,000 cases, the country – especially the southern and eastern regions – is hit hard by the new wave of infections that public health experts and politicians attribute to a vaccination rate of approximately 68 %, one of the lowest in Western Europe.

Faced with the advance of the virus, which has killed more than 99,000 people in the country since its emergence, Angela Merkel and her likely successor Olaf Scholz decided last week to increase restrictions on the unvaccinated.

However, in a meeting with leaders of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the chancellor Angela Merkel warned of a “dramatic situation”, and that the current restrictions “are no longer enough”. Also during the meeting, held this Monday, 22, Merkel stated that, with the current evolution and the daily records of cases, the situation “will be worse than anything we’ve seen so far”.

In a press conference, Spahn stated that the country is facing a very difficult situation in terms of hospital occupation, due to the new wave of covid-19. “We’re seeing this wave gradually spreading to the west,” he added at a time when intensive care services are reaching saturation, largely due to lack of staff.

This is already causing “acute overload” of hospitals in some regions, making the transfer of patients necessary, warned Gernot Marx, president of the German Federation of Intensive Care Medicine.

Despite the alert scenario, German authorities are reluctant to impose mandatory vaccinations in the country amid a change of government. A spokesman for Merkel’s government declared that he “understands” the beginning of the debate, but that “a decision has not been taken and will not be taken by this government”.

The coalition of likely future Chancellor Olaf Scholz, made up of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, has so far ruled out such a measure for everyone, while regional leaders have called for the obligation to vaccinate health professionals in hospitals and institutions for the elderly./AFP and NYT