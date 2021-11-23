Giovanna Antonelli’s looks: remember what the actress has used on TV and has become a trend | Fashion & Beauty

The 7 pm telenovela has just premiered, but you can already get a taste of what the actress’ character, businesswoman Paula Terrare, will look like: lots of color, accessories, gold and monochromatic productions!
Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) shows off her power in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“She likes to dress in one color, so we combine the shoes, the macramé bag, besides the accessories”, explained Antonelli in ‘Mais Você’.
But setting trends is nothing new for the actress, right?
In these almost 30 years of career, there is no lack of items that have fallen in public taste… Check it out!
Capitu (Giovanna Antonelli) in ‘Family Ties’ — Photo: TV Globo
Jade’s hand bracelets in ‘The Clone’
O Clone – Jade — Photo: Reproduction / Globe
Jade Bracelet — Photo: Reproduction: Globo
The cut pixie and blonde from Barbara, in ‘Da Cor do Pecado’
Giovanna Antonelli as Barbara in ‘Da Cor do Pecado’ — Photo: Joao Miguel Júnior/TV Globo
Claudia’s cell phone cover, in ‘Aquele Beijo’
Claudia (Giovanna Antonelli), in ‘Aquele Beijo’, with her cell phone case that turned fever — Photo: Isso Beijo/Globo
Helô’s looks and accessories, in ‘Salve Jorge’
Giovanna Antonelli as Delegate Helô in ‘Salve Jorge’ — Photo: Acervo Globo
The blue nail polish and bodies Clara’s colors, from ‘Em Família’
Giovanna’s blue nail polish in the soap opera ‘Em Família’ turned a fever — Photo: Carol Caminha / TV Globo
Giovanna Antonelli as Clara from ‘In Familia’: blue nail polish was a success! — Photo: Art Ighor Jesus
Athena’s nails, looks and accessories in ‘The Rules of the Game’
Nail details and look of Athena, character by Giovanna Antonelli in ‘A Regra do Jogo’ — Photo: Joao Miguel Júnior/TV Globo
Luzia’s look, in ‘Segundo Sol’
Giovanna Antonelli had the shortest, blondest locks to play Luzia, in ‘Segundo Sol’ — Photo: TV Globo