Global Warming: What’s Wrong with Four Arguments for Denying Man-Made Global Warming

by

  • Rachel Schraer & Kayleen Devlin
  • BBC Reality Check

Illustration of the Earth on the tip of a trampoline

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

BBC has analyzed some of the allegations that have gone viral over the past year and what they can tell us now about climate change denial

As world leaders gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasglow, Scotland to debate how to tackle climate change, misleading claims and falsehoods about the climate rose on social media.

The BBC has analyzed some of the allegations that have gone viral over the past year and what they can tell us now about the denial of climate change.

Statement 1: The sun will cool, halting global warming

People have long incorrectly claimed that the temperature changes of the last century are just part of the Earth’s natural cycle and not the result of human behavior.

In recent months, we’ve seen a new version of this argument.