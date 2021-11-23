Globo changes its mind and will not broadcast Palmeiras x Atlético-MG today (23)

Credit: Disclosure/TV Globo

Tuesday (23) starts the 35th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. Upon realizing the possibility of Galo winning the title of the competition, TV Globo asked to change the timetable for the game Palmeiras x Atlético-MG to 9:30 pm.

However, due to last weekend’s results, Galo has no chance of lifting the cup this Tuesday. For this reason, Globo changed its mind and is going to show its regular programming with the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

In this way, the game will only be broadcast on Premiere, the pay-per-view channel of the Rio broadcaster.

9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG (Brazilian Championship – Serie A)

Broadcast: Premiere

READ TOO:

Libertadores, Palmeiras and Flamengo finalists are the clubs that spent the most on reinforcements in the decade; see values

Ball market: Volante leaves the base of Palmeiras and goes to play at Ponte Preta

Businesswoman reveals “proposal at the table” and can partner with Vasco

Douglas Costa raises expectations of returning to Grêmio’s team

Flamengo has the best campaign as a visitor in Brasileirão

Atlético-MG: Cuca gains good news before the game against Palmeiras

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table