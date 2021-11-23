Globo changes its mind and will not broadcast Palmeiras x Atlético-MG today (23)

Tuesday (23) starts the 35th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. Upon realizing the possibility of Galo winning the title of the competition, TV Globo asked to change the timetable for the game Palmeiras x Atlético-MG to 9:30 pm.
However, due to last weekend’s results, Galo has no chance of lifting the cup this Tuesday. For this reason, Globo changed its mind and is going to show its regular programming with the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.
In this way, the game will only be broadcast on Premiere, the pay-per-view channel of the Rio broadcaster.
9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG (Brazilian Championship – Serie A)
Broadcast: Premiere
READ TOO: