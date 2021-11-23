Globo dismisses future heartthrob of Secret Truths 3

Marked by several casualties throughout its pre-production, the soap opera’s cast beyond the illusion just lost another name. it’s about the actor Bruno Montaleone, who is currently on display at Globoplay as the controversial boy from the show Matheus, in the troubled Secret Truths 2.

In contact with journalist Daniel Castro, from the Notícias da TV portal, Globo reported that the actor himself asked to leave the work’s cast. Montaleone was also heard. The 25-year-old actor only stated that “he is at a confused, complicated time” and that he cannot speak further on the subject.

According to the same report, however, the reason for Bruno’s dismissal would be related to the name of Ricardo Garcia, the boy’s manager.

He’s the same one who manages Camila Queiroz and has been appointed as responsible for a good part of the disagreements between the actress and the Rio station, which culminated in her recent resignation from Secret Truths 2.

It remains to be seen whether the shutdown of beyond the illusion will affect Bruno Montaleone’s presence in other Globo newsletters. That’s because he was quoted to assume, along with Júlia Byrro (Lara), the role of protagonist of Secret Truths 3 in 2022.